ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

John Wall Opens up About Role on Clippers

By Joey Linn
AllClippers
AllClippers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32406j_0glgUAWg00

In a recent television appearance, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reported that the LA Clippers will have John Wall and Reggie Jackson compete for the starting point guard spot in training camp. While the starting spot is being framed as a competition, Wall understands the process is more of an evaluation to see which player fits best in each role.

"He's been great for this team the last couple years, especially when guys been out, and even when they haven't been out," John Wall said of Reggie Jackson. "Whoever gets the starting role, we'll give him that respect, and whoever comes off the bench we'll give him that respect. But we all got one ultimate goal as a team. It's not about to be me vs. Reggie in training camp or anything like that. It's about what can we do to be the best to fit in what position we can be to help this team win."

While some have speculated that John Wall would be opposed to a bench role, having started 601 of his 613 career games, the five-time All-Star made it clear that both he and Reggie Jackson will accept whatever role helps the team win. If that means he comes off the bench, there's a level of respect he will command in that role. If that means he starts, Wall is already prepared to play more off the ball than he has before.

"I know the things I've worked on, especially being able to knock down catch and shoot shots, because I probably won't have the ball in my hands as much," Wall said when asked about how he fits on this Clippers team. "But at the same time, they still want me to be myself, be aggressive, be able to break down the defense for those guys and get them open shots."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Warriors Sign Former Lakers And Bulls Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with 23-year-old Mac McClung. Charania: "Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

NBA All-Star Guard Reportedly On The Trade Block

The Utah Jazz have already traded Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale this offseason. Could Mike Conley be next? It's certainly possible. According to Tony Jones of the Athletic, the Jazz have engaged teams in trade talks involving Conley. However, those talks haven't really gone anywhere. Conley, 34, is set to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Kevin Durant
Popculture

Stephen A. Smith Reveals Major Surgery Amidst TV Absence

ESPN viewers recently noticed that Stephen A. Smith has not been on TV and his Twitter account has been quiet. The good news is viewers got an answer about Smith's whereabouts recently as the First Take host went to Twitter recently to announce that he had surgery on his shoulder due to multiple injuries. He also announced that he will return to ESPN in August.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Phoenix Suns All-Time Starting Lineup, Bench, And Coach

The Phoenix Suns have been a part of the NBA as a franchise since the 1968-69 season. In those 55 seasons, the Suns have made 31 playoff appearances, won 3 Conference championships, and have never taken home an NBA championship. Despite the lack of overall success, the Suns have had many high-caliber players come through the desert. The Suns have produced 3 Rookie of the Year award winners and two different MVP award winners. From the days of Alvan Adams in 1976 to Kevin Johnson, Charles Barkley, and the 1993 team up until today with Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns have made their mark on NBA history.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Ohm Youngmisuk
Inside The Warriors

Andrew Wiggins Regrets Getting Vaccinated

He called it his "best" season as a professional basketball player but Andrew Wiggins has one regret. After becoming an NBA All-Star and winning his first championship with the Golden State Warriors, the former member of the Minnesota Timberwolves says he wishes he didn't get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lakers Daily

Shaq on Steph saying 2017 Warriors would beat 2001 Lakers: ‘If they don’t double me, I’m going for 60 without the free throws’

Over the last two decades of NBA basketball, two of the most impressive teams to take the floor have been the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2001. The Warriors were led by the likes of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and the Lakers were, of course, led by Shaquille O’Neal and the late, great Kobe Bryant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Debate Which Team Would Win An All-Star Game Between Team USA And Team World: "I Genuinely Can't Tell Who Would Win This One."

The NBA has been focused on becoming a global league, making strides in popularizing basketball across the world, not just in the United States. They have succeeded in doing so in a lot of ways, the league is filled with international talent, drawing more and more fans from other countries to it, although the majority of the talent is still from the US.
NBA
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy