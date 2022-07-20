ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Tight State's Attorney race has Ivan Bates in the lead, followed by Mosby

By Kendall Green, Dave Detling
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cHXR_0glgU7xk00

A sea of red at Melba’s Tuesday night, all in support of States Attorney Marilyn Mosby vying for her 3rd term as the city’s top prosecutor.

Voters at the poles for the primaries weighed in on the heated race.

“I wanna elect someone who’s actually listening,” said one person.

Mosby’s facing off some familiar opponents, Ivan Bates and Thiru Vignarajah. She beat them both in 2018 securing her second term.

“I like the incumbent candidate, but I want somebody who I think can really focus on the issues and not have distractions,” said Michelle Moore, Baltimore City voter.

As top prosecutor, Mosby has a legal battle of her own, aside from this primary, she’s currently facing federal perjury and false mortgage application charges.

We’ve spoken with her attorney A. Scott Bolden several times since those indictments came down, and she maintains her innocence and stated those charges stemmed from “political" and "racial animus."

Voters like Doug Fireside are aware of Mosby’s indictment and his focus is on the job itself.

“I’m thinking about the credibility factor, that is the candidate who I’m picking representing the people and someone who’s trust worthy, somebody who will get the job done, somebody who follows through on the promises,” said Doug Fireside, Baltimore City voter.

While Baltimore’s persistent battle with gun violence is fresh on voters minds, Fireside is more concerned with the cases and if they’re being strongly prosecuted in court.

“It’s not the crime so much because that’s not the person who is charged with changing crime but it is, those are the cases that are being brought ones that go to trial and result in convictions,” said Fireside.

Meanwhile, around Baltimore, WMAR-2 News also had cameras at both of Mosby's democratic challenger's watch parties.

Vignarajah met with supporters, campaign volunteers and his base at his watch party in Canton.

The Former Maryland Deputy Attorney General and federal prosecutor has maintained some of his top priorities.

These include armed carjackings, public corruption and drug in human trafficking.

As for the squeegee worker issue, he said he has a plan that could solve the issue in 90 days.

Here he is reflecting on the campaign journey.

We saw so much momentum and enthusiasm out there. I was so proud of the campaign we ran, the ideas we put out there and some early numbers are in. There’s no question, we knew early voting was going to be tough. Early voting came on the heels of some really tough attacks directed at our campaign. We were the front runner but we know that what we saw today in the poll numbers, I’m very encouraged.

Thiru Vignarajah

At Bate's campaign watch party in Charles Village, it was much more lively with entertainment and lot watching.

As we've reported, Bates promotes himself as one of the lead attorneys that took down the Gun Trace Task Force.

He has more than 25 years of experience as both prosecutor and defense attorney.

When it comes to policy, his focus is on confiscating illegal guns, protecting victims and finding alternatives to prison for low level crimes.

On squeegee workers, he says he'll get them off the streets in 60 days.

Here he is reflecting about his own campaign journey.

We’re very optimistic. We won, took the lead with early vote. We worked really hard at the polls. We had great organization so we’ll have to see. It’s in Gods hands, we haven’t won anything yet but tonight is about we won a really good campaign and we’re celebrating the fact that it’s over and we worked together as a team.

Ivan Bates

After hearing from both competitors, neither of them are claiming victory over Mosby.

Marilyn Mosby on being behind early in City State's Attorney's race

They are all waiting for the numbers to come in plus those mail-in ballots.

