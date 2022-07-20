ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Fans couldn't get enough of Toronto's Alek Manoah mic’d up while pitching in the MLB All-Star Game

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qrd13_0glgTIch00

Alek Manoah was without a doubt the most charming person at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

In the bottom of the second, Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays took to the mound for the American League while mic’d up for Fox Sports. We’ve gotten some real good mic’d up moments in sports over the years, but Manoah absolutely takes the crown for the pure charisma on display while pitching.

During his one inning of work, Manoah was absolutely pumped on the mound, throwing out zingers like “by you!” and “don’t flinch!” as he struck out the side, leaving one man on base.

Not only that, Manoah even took a pitching request from John Smoltz in the booth while on the mound!

After his one inning, Manoah told reporters that his chatter on the mound usually doesn’t get a response from someone on the other end.

Baseball fans absolutely adored Manoah’s mic’d up session with Fox Sports.

Here's how baseball fans reacted to Manoah's mic'd up second inning

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 10 MLB teams who could realistically trade for Juan Soto, ranked

Let’s kick this off with the obvious: It’d be great to rank all 29 other MLB teams besides the Washington Nationals by who could trade for Home Run Derby champ Juan Soto. But: Pretty much every team SHOULD trade for him. I’d say about two-thirds of them CAN’T (they wouldn’t be able to match his astronomically high contract demands) or WON’T (rebuilds!).
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
John Smoltz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU pitcher Paul Gervase reverses course after he was drafted by Mets, will now go pro

On Monday night, LSU relief pitcher Paul Gervase tweeted “Tiger nation!! LETS RUN IT BACK! #GeauxTigers !!!!”. But on Tuesday, Gervase was drafted by the Mets at pick No. 359 in Round 12, and it seems as though his plans have changed and he will now head to the Big Apple. He has since deleted the tweet announcing his return, and in a new post, he implies that he will be moving on and signing with New York.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

MLB fans destroy Rob Manfred for his clown statement on minor league wages

The issue of minor league player wages has gripped the MLB world. Most recently, the MLB was ordered to pay $185 million to current and former minor league players to settle a federal class action lawsuit involving allegations of alleged violations of minimum wage laws. Ahead of the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, commissioner Rob Manfred was asked about the situation. His response was an interesting one, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic.
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to commissioner Rob Manfred’s shocking comments

While Major League Baseball players typically enjoy comfortable salaries, but the same cannot be said of the players in Minor League Baseball. According to a report from a nonprofit organization called More Than Baseball, most minor league players make less than $10,000 a year and as little as $4,800 thanks to wages that are significantly less than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Players in the minor leagues deal with poor living conditions and poor-quality food and are usually forced to work second jobs just to afford basic living expenses.
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB All-Star Game 2022: Kershaw, Ohtani never stop competing

LOS ANGELES — In a FOX on-field interview moments before the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in 42 years, Clayton Kershaw promised to throw the first pitch of his first All-Star start as hard as he could. He estimated it would travel 91 mph. Shohei Ohtani, in a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb All Star Game#Toronto#The Toronto Blue Jays#The American League#Fox Sports#2022 Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

American League grabs 3-2 win over National League in 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Major League Baseball’s bragging rights stay with the American League. The AL defeated the National League 3-2 to win the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, making it a dominant nine straight wins in the contest:. Offense was the name of the game in the early...
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB All-Star Game 2022: Top moments from Dodger Stadium

The 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game kicked off Tuesday (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), and it's one for the books. In the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium since 1980, the National League is looking to close the gap with the American League, which owns a 46-43-2 lead in the series. The Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw and Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan were the starting pitchers.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Did AL pitcher admit to grooving fastballs to Albert Pujols in All-Star Game?

One pitcher apparently tried to extend Albert Pujols’ Home Run Derby to the next day. Oakland Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn seemed to reveal to the media on Thursday that he intentionally grooved fastballs to Pujols during the MLB All-Star Game. Blackburn said he noticed while on the mound that catcher Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays (his battery mate for the day) was calling for nothing but inside fastballs with Pujols at the plate. Blackburn added that he went along with it, per Athletics announcer Vince Cotroneo.
OAKLAND, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
175K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy