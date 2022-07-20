Fans couldn't get enough of Toronto's Alek Manoah mic’d up while pitching in the MLB All-Star Game

Alek Manoah was without a doubt the most charming person at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

In the bottom of the second, Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays took to the mound for the American League while mic’d up for Fox Sports. We’ve gotten some real good mic’d up moments in sports over the years, but Manoah absolutely takes the crown for the pure charisma on display while pitching.

During his one inning of work, Manoah was absolutely pumped on the mound, throwing out zingers like “by you!” and “don’t flinch!” as he struck out the side, leaving one man on base.

Not only that, Manoah even took a pitching request from John Smoltz in the booth while on the mound!

After his one inning, Manoah told reporters that his chatter on the mound usually doesn’t get a response from someone on the other end.

Baseball fans absolutely adored Manoah’s mic’d up session with Fox Sports.

Here's how baseball fans reacted to Manoah's mic'd up second inning