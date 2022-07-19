ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Year’s New Venture Finalist, DoodleWrite, Wins Distribution Deal

uci.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen MBA graduate Nathan Law of The UCI Paul Merage School of Business and his friend Matthew Powers graduate of The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater entered UCI’s 2021 New Venture Competition, they were confident their idea was a winner. Taking first place would be a dream come true for the pair, who...

merage.uci.edu

pymnts

Flip Raises $60M at $500M Valuation to Expand Discovery eCommerce Platform

Discovery eCommerce startup Flip raised $60M in a Series B funding round that puts its valuation at $500 million as the company expands its social commerce platform and strengthens brand relationships. The funding round was led by WestCap with participation from previous investors Mubadala Capital and Streamlined Ventures, bringing the...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

South Korean e-scooter company Gbike acquires Hyundai Motor’s micromobility platform ZET

Gbike CEO Walter Yoon told TechCrunch that the deal, which is its first acquisition, will be completed in early August. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. South Korea’s consolidations appear to start in the shared micromobility industry after many e-scooter players jumped into the sector in 2019, Yoon said in an interview with TechCrunch. Gbike has been approached by potential buyers to be acquired while the startup was looking for acquisition targets itself, Yoon said, adding that it is in talks with another company to acquire.
BUSINESS
CNBC

This 32-year-old high school dropout turned his video game side hustle into a $105 million startup

Josh Fabian has a chip on his shoulder. It's been there for around three decades, and counting. A 32-year-old Black man, Fabian was adopted and raised from a young age by a white couple who also fostered a rotating cast of sometimes-troubled children, about an hour outside of Pittsburgh. Everywhere he went, he felt isolated because of his skin color — and always had something to prove.
ECONOMY
Business
Business Insider

Leaked documents show SoftBank-backed startup Fabric pulled an employee stock-buyback program due to market conditions soon after executives tried to unload shares

Ten days later, the firm pulled the offer, citing "unpredictable market conditions."The firm has raised $293.5 million since 2020, most recently at a $1.5 billion valuation. On May 15, the $1.5 billion startup Fabric announced an internal program to help eligible employees sell some of their private shares in the company. This sort of program, known in the industry as a tender offer, is a common way for startups to allow their employees to cash out some of their vested equity an opportunity for a large payday that rarely happens unless a startup goes public or gets acquired.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

GomunoInaki Invests in Sustainable Development With Innovative SmartFlower Solar Solution

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- GomunoInaki, a Japanese global trading company with R&D functions that specializes in supplying rubber/plastic goods to automotive, housing, home appliances, office infrastructure, and medical industries, installed a Smartflower at their headquarters in Nagoya, Japan in March 2022. The Smartflower, an aesthetically beautiful yet efficient and innovative solar product, was chosen by GomunoInaki to act as a symbol of their support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and with the hopes that more companies across Japan will see the need to adopt sustainable energy solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005142/en/ The solar Smartflower was installed in front of the GomunoInaki Headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

A 5-minute EV charging startup raises $59 million

A Cambridge University professor’s ultrafast EV battery startup has raised $59 million in Series B funding. Nyobolt aims to develop a battery that can achieve 5-minute EV charging time. EV charging in 5 minutes. Goslar, Germany-based H.C. Starck Tungsten Powders (HSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hanoi-headquartered Masan High-Tech...
ENGINEERING
Black Enterprise

The Black Currency, Neotribe Launch Pitch Virtual Competition For Minority-Owned Businesses

The Black Currency, a financial empowerment platform, is partnering with Neotribe, a venture capital firm, for a pitch competition for small minority-owned businesses. According to Instagram, the dynamic duo are inviting ambitious founders looking to raise capital for their small business. Contestants will have the opportunity to present a “bold” idea to a panel for a chance to scale their business and win $6,000 in cash prizes.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Sudanese FinTech Bloom Nets $6.5M

Sudan-based Bloom has raised $6.5 million in seed funding round, the FinTech announced in a press release Wednesday (July 20). The company’s investors include Visa, Y Combinator, Global Founders Capital and Goodwater Capital, as well as angel investors like Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi, footballers Blaise Matuidi and Kieran Gibbs and others.
WORLD
cryptopotato.com

FLIX: Revolutionizing Film Financing and Production With Crypto and Blockchain

The media and entertainment industry generates billions of dollars in annual revenue as artists and creators release more content for consumers via multiple streaming platforms. Sadly, the filmmaking industry is plagued with rent-seeking middlemen, unequal profit distribution, shifting consumption habits, and several other inefficiencies pushing consumers out of the equation...
MOVIES
thefastmode.com

Rakuten Symphony to Establish New Innovation Lab in Bengaluru

Rakuten Symphony, a global leader in cloud-native, Open RAN telco infrastructure platforms, services and solutions, unveiled plans to establish a new lab in Bengaluru. The Rakuten Symphony Global Innovation Lab will be core to global research and development that is leading industrialized automation of Open RAN-based, cloud native mobile networks. The Global Innovation Lab is expected to open in early 2023 and will be housed inside new engineering development facilities opening simultaneously to bring together Rakuten Symphony’s Bengaluru employee base.
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

Evip Lizard Prime aims to change the NFT space with multi-utility features

EVIP LIZARD PRIME represents an evolution for the decentralized future, promising constant value for users and unparalleled exclusivity. EVIP LIZARD PRIME, a revolutionary NFT, is set to drop in August 2022, a fresh new sequel that guarantees holders unmatched benefits. The release is a sequel that features multiple utilities, making it so that holders constantly generate value and get exclusivity and social assistance.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Benson Hill’s Inaugural ESG Report Links Food Science, Data Science and Plant Science To Drive Modernization of the Food System

ST. LOUIS, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. Grounded in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the general principles of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, the report is a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to governance, oversight, and transparency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005309/en/ Benson Hill’s new Sustainable Food Advisory Council is comprised of independent experts to help inform the company’s environmental and social priorities. Pictured from left to right are Dr. Ed McDonald IV, Ryan Shadrick Wilson, Howard Yana-Shapiro, Ph.D., Stacie Sopinka, Bernhard Van Lengerich, Ph.D., and Michael Doane (not pictured). (Photo: Business Wire)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

ADM and Farmers Business Network expand access of Gradable platform to 55,000 farmers

ADM, a leader in sustainable nutrition and agriculture, and Farmers Business Network (FBN) have signed an agreement to expand availability of FBN’s digital farm business management platform, Gradable, to ADM’s network of farmers across North America, offering 55,000 growers a comprehensive digital solution to manage their businesses and measure sustainable production data.
AGRICULTURE
WWD

REI Path Ahead Ventures Selects Founders of Color for Accelerator

As part of its ongoing efforts to help emerging companies strengthen their businesses, REI Path Ahead Ventures has selected six companies founded by people of color for an accelerator program. Through the 16-week program, participants will gain mentoring, funding and programming as well as access to REI’s production, distribution and...
BUSINESS

