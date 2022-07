Midfoot arthritis is joint inflammation that impacts the middle of the foot. It can cause stiffness and pain. For some, it may cause difficulty walking. People can develop midfoot arthritis for various reasons. It may occur due to osteoarthritis, which is the result of wear and tear. Other conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), may also cause it. RA occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue in the joints.

