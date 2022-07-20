ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Children Overdosing on Melatonin increases in Central Texas

By Earl Stoudemire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vURGb_0glgSpLX00

Waco, TX ( FOX 44 ) – The CDC is reporting a big increase when it comes to poisonings of children, and it all has to do with those popular melatonin pills and gummies.

Pre-COVID the Central Texas Poison Center Network received an average of 3,100 calls for children overdosing on melatonin.

In 2020, the call volume doubled.

“Calls went up to about 6100 calls,” said Tommie Ferguson, community education specialist with the Central Texas Poison Center.

Ferguson says the increase in calls is due to Covid lockdowns.

“Kids weren’t in school, kids weren’t in daycare, parents were at home,” said Ferguson. “They would just set things on counters and not think about putting them up and away.”

Central Texas Poison Center medical director, Ryan Morrissey M.D., says most of the calls are for teens and toddlers, and the symptoms of a melatonin overdose are typically mild and gradual.

“Maybe there’d be some degree of confusion or some alertness changes, maybe how you’re speaking,” said Morrissey. “For the most part, the thing that really matters is the degree of sleepiness that may ultimately result.”

Assessing each call taken, Morrissey says its rare for children to be sent to the hospital.

Factors needing a trip to the doctor include breathing problems during deep sleep and if other medicines are in your system.

Most calls in the CDC report come from children eating melatonin pills or gummies by accident.

For parents wanting to give children melatonin, Morrissey recommends speaking with your pediatrician and to remember less is more.

“Many times the doses that are sold in stores, these gummies especially, are five or ten milligrams,” said Morrissey. “Oftentimes two or one is enough for a child.”

So far in 2022, the Central Texas Poison Control Center has received 2200 calls for melatonin overdoses in children.

It’s staff encourages parents to lock away medications.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Health officials report ‘noticeable increase’ in HIV & syphilis, offers free testing

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Since the 2022 year began, Texas health officials have reported a noticeable increase in HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and syphilis. Officials note that there is not an outbreak in the sexually transmitted infections (STI). To err on the side of caution, there are several free testing clinics for the STIs happening through September.
ABILENE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

As Texas Temperatures Soar, Look for Signs of Heatstroke

As the temperatures pushed 110 degrees Monday, paramedics across North Texas were busy responding to people in distress. MedStar, which serves the Tarrant County area, says 14 patients were transported to local hospitals for heat-related illnesses. All of the calls took place between noon and 8 p.m., the hottest part of the day.
DALLAS, TX
96.5 The Rock

Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Texas?

There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever I...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melatonin#Central Texas#Cdc#Drug Overdose#Community Education#Tx#Fox
KXAN

Drought conditions worsening across Texas

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures so far this year across the state of Texas have again grown the drought conditions statewide. With temperatures at or nearing record highs across the state and an average of under 8 inches of rain so far in 2022, Texas’ drought conditions continue to worsen.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Most Dangerous Highway In The U.S. Is Right Here In Texas

One might say that the most dangerous road in the United States, found in Texas, is probably a road out here in West Texas. Some would probably say it is one of the roads filled with oilfield traffic that collapses almost daily, but you would be wrong. To be the most dangerous highway in the United States, a highway must have numbers like these, for every 100 miles of this highway, there are 56.5 fatalities. Over a 14-year span, according to Only In Your State, The US Department of Transportation reported 288 crashes and 320 deaths were reported.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KSAT 12

Texas ranchers rush to sell livestock amid drought

SEGUIN, Texas – The lack of rainfall and dry pastures has forced many Texas ranchers to sell their cattle months in advance. “I mean, we’re selling the cattle that we should be selling this fall, already,” said Bryan Luensmann, who helps run the livestock auction at Seguin Cattle Company. “When you go to market your livestock, usually you get a desired weight that you try to get them to. And now, (you are selling) just to save the animals. You sell the cow and the calf because there’s no hay to be made.”
SEGUIN, TX
fox34.com

Girl missing for 1 year possibly in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Aya Wright, who disappeared one year ago from her home in California, could possibly be in Texas. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is seeking help from the public across several states to find six-year-old Wright. Wright was five years old when she disappeared...
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

These are the most valuable crops grown in Texas

There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 […]
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy