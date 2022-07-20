ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Widow of Chicago cop killed in line of duty in 2010 has message for Supt. David Brown, other officers

By Ben Bradley
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MwJbh_0glgShWx00

CHICAGO — Three suicides in three weeks. Some are calling it a crisis among officers in the Chicago Police Department made worse by low morale and depleted ranks.

Nora Flisk, the widow of an officer killed in the line of duty more than a decade ago, has a message amid the recent police officer suicides that have made headlines.

Flisk’s husband, Officer Michael Flisk, was killed in 2010. She says the pain has gone on forever.  She now only has photos and memories to hold onto.

Proposed ordinance would pay salary to spouses of first responders who die by suicide

“We miss him,” she said. “And I wanted to let these officers know that’s a forever choice you’re making. Forever we will be without you. And I don’t want one more family to have to bare that forever.”

Flisk was murdered on the day after Thanksgiving in 2010 while processing a burglary scene. The criminal came back to try to cover his tracks. He was on parole for armed robbery and didn’t want to go back to prison.

Now, Nora Flisk is speaking out to and for officers currently in crisis. She sees it as a perfect storm: Cancelled days off, demonization and a demoralized department.

“I’m mad at the superintendent and the upper echelons of the police department who don’t care enough to acknowledge we’re in a crisis,” she said. “You cannot put a band-aid on a bullet hole.”

988 suicide hotline launches for those facing mental health, addiction crises

This week, police brass reminded officers and the public about free, around-the-clock counseling services available. But they defend canceling officers’ regular days off — saying they need the manpower during historically violent summer weekends.

Police say the average officer loses about 20 of their 104 “regular days off” per year.

They insist they don’t cancel vacations, but some officers say approval for summer vacation days is hard to come by. CPD Supt. David Brown said it’s a tough decision police superintendents have been dealing with for the last 30 years.

Michael Fisk was a Chicago cop for nearly 20 years.

His son followed in his father’s footsteps,  but after just three-and-a-half years with CPD, he transferred to a suburban police force.

“You have dedicated officers who are joining this department in hopes of making a difference,” Nora Flisk said. “Instead, they are demoralized and dehumanized by society and by the media and by their own bosses.”

3rd CPD officer dies by suicide since start of July: police

Nora Flisk hopes people in the city she loves, and the department which honors her as a Gold Star Family, will listen. But after sending a personal letter to Chicago’s top cop one month ago, she’s skeptical. In her letter, she asked him to step down.

She said she’s not surprised he didn’t respond.

“I’m just a person, a woman,” she said, “But I’m a wife of a fallen officer and I know what it feels like to not have an officer, a husband, a father anymore.”

She says officers need to know someone cares at the top.

A police spokesperson declined to comment on Flisk’s frustrations. She hopes her voice will remind officers of their value — not just to the city but also to their family and friends.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 25

Therese Szeniawski
4d ago

that's because he following Lori Lightfoot commands she's wanted this this is the problem. Kim fox's is the one following her commands too. .

Reply
4
Mercedes
4d ago

The CPD has been in crisis for decades. I agree CPD officers are under stress and should have days off. As far as being demoralized would disagree. We need to hold the bad cops accountable, support the good cops and rid the CPD of systemic racism.

Reply(10)
7
Ringo 712
4d ago

All I know is when I see cops doing their jobs like at the Taste of Chicago I thank them. I was sitting on a bench close to them and a little girl maybe 4 or 5 went up and thanked them. Maybe if those officers who took their own lives were thanked, it might've made a difference

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Charges announced in Red Line stabbing attack

CHICAGO — Five people have been charged in an armed robbery on the CTA Red Line.  Police said the five people attacked a 42-year-old man with knives and broken glass as he changed trains at North Ave and North Clybourn Friday morning. The man pulled out a knife and fought back and injured some of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 people shot while attending funeral at Chicago church

CHICAGO — Three people attending a funeral on Saturday were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a Chicago church, authorities said. The victims were at the Universal Community Missionary Baptist Church in the city’s Roseland neighborhood when shots rang out at about 2:30 p.m. CDT, WLS-TV reported. Family...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Man charged with attempted murder of 2 Chicago officers

CHICAGO — A man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he shot at two Chicago officers. Jabari Edwards, 28, was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Police said Edwards shot at two officers, striking and...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park police investigating shooting death of Chicago resident

Oak Park police are investigating the homicide of 41-year-old Chicago resident Terrance Roebuck, who was found unresponsive in the 100 block of Lake Street Saturday night. This is the second gun-related homicide in Oak Park this summer. “Any instance where gun violence results in the senseless loss of life is...
OAK PARK, IL
WGN News

2 men injured following exchange of gunfire with officers in Pilsen

CHICAGO — Two men are in the hospital after a police-involved shooting in Pilsen early Friday. During a press conference, Supt. David Brown said two Chicago police officers were on their way to the academy for training at around 7 a.m. when they noticed four masked individuals in front of a closed retail store. Police […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
CBS Chicago

Riding along with Illinois State Police to witness how they use License Plate Readers to bust lawbreakers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summertime in Chicago is electric – festivals, fireworks, the lakeside breeze providing a sweet escape from the steamy pavement. But beneath it all runs a current of crime, and law enforcement is working hard every day to zap that crime out. One means of fighting that crime that you have likely heard about is LPRs - or license plate readers. Recently, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza rode along for a shift with Illinois State Police to see those LPRs in action. Armed with bulletproof vests and some camera equipment, Franza suited up and got in...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

CPD officer who died by suicide laid to rest

CHICAGO — A CPD sergeant who died by suicide earlier this week is being laid to rest this weekend. On Friday, a steady flow of mourners came in and out of Elmwood Chapel for the visitation of officer Andrew Dobda, 47. Those who knew the officer said he was...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Mental Health#Police#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot in Grand Boulevard alley

CHICAGO - A boy was wounded by gunfire Saturday night while walking in Grand Boulevard on the South Side. The boy, 17, was walking in an alley in the 4700 block of South Michigan Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. A bullet grazed his left...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Mom on a mission with back to school drive

Two years after losing her 9-year old son to gun violence, a Chicago mother continues on her mission to help children on the city’s near north side.  Jalisa Ford launched the 1 JAR Foundation after her son, Janari Ricks, was shot and killed while playing outside the Cabrini Green row homes.  She appeared on the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD officer who killed Anthony Alvarez suspended for 20 days

CHICAGO — The Chicago police officer who fatally shot an armed man during a foot chase on the Northwest Side last year will be suspended for 20 days for his failure to activate his bodyworn camera and properly load his gun on the night of the shooting, the Chicago Police Board announced at its monthly […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: 4 shot on Near West Side, police say

CHICAGO -- Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday on the Near West Side. A group of people were standing in the street in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. when a black truck approached and someone got out and began firing a rifle, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy