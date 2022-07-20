ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

Rare Pools Hidden Deep Within The Red Sea Can Be Fatal For Those Who Stray Too Close

By CHARLES Q. CHOI, LIVE SCIENCE
sciencealert.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRare deep-sea brine pools discovered in the Red Sea may hold clues to environmental upheavals in the region that span millennia, and could even shed light on the origins of life on Earth, a new study finds. Deep-sea brine pools are extraordinarily salty or "hypersaline" lakes that form on...

www.sciencealert.com

Comments / 1

natureworldnews.com

Osama the Crocodile Feasts on 80 Villagers in Uganda: New Reports Emerge

A giant crocodile named "Osama" ate and killed approximately 80 villagers in Uganda during its 14-year reign of terror, according to new media reports. Osama the crocodile reportedly went on a killing spree between 1991 and 2005 in Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake. The 16-foot massive reptile earned its fearsome...
ANIMALS
#Sea Coast#Sea Life#Deep Sea#Fish#Earth#The University Of Miami#Live Science#Solar System
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

New Jupiter images show the James Webb telescope’s incredible full potential

Last week, NASA finally began releasing the first data collected using the James Webb space telescope. The data includes over 40 terabytes of content, including several new Jupiter images. While all of the data is exciting, the images of Jupiter showcase just how much potential James Webb has to collect data around bright objects as it observes our universe.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Invasive, cannibalistic crabs that threaten New England's marine ecosystem are being used to make WHISKEY that tastes like a 'better Fireball'

Invasive green crabs are harming New England's marine ecosystem and in a bid to combat the destruction, a New Hampshire distillery is using the animals to make whiskey. Tamworth Distilling has developed a bourbon infused with the taste of green crab, which is created by cooking down the crabs into a stock that is then steeped with additional spices.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Discovery of 'young' deep groundwater tells surprising tale

Groundwater at depths of several hundred meters or more can be hundreds of millions of years old and are often thought of stagnant and isolated from the atmosphere and the water cycle—a reason these subsurface areas are targeted as potential sites for subsurface waste disposal, said Ferguson. "But things...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe

Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

UN Leader Issues Dire Warning of 'Collective Suicide' Facing Half of Humanity Due to Ongoing Climate Crisis

Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary General, warned that humanity is facing "collective suicide" as wildfires and heat waves are currently wreaking havoc across different parts of the globe, according to media reporting. Guterres issued the statement to 40 ministers from 40 countries during a climate crisis meeting on Monday,...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Dead great white shark washes up on Long Island beach

Police are asking swimmers to be on alert after a white shark washed up along a Long Island beach before it was pulled back out to sea. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said it was a juvenile male great white, CBS New York reports. On Wednesday morning,...
QUOGUE, NY
IFLScience

A Long-Lost City, Once Known Only From Coins, May Have Been Rediscovered

Archaeologists have recently been snooping around an ancient fortress in modern-day Iraqi Kurdistan and believe they may have stumbled across the lost city of Natounia, an important fortified royal city that was previously only known thanks to a few coins. As reported today in the journal Antiquity, excavations and aerial...
WORLD
scitechdaily.com

Secrets of Longevity Revealed: Scientists Find Species That Essentially Do Not Age

The largest study of its kind reveals that wild turtles age slowly, live long lives, and uncovers several species that practically do not age. Jonathan the Seychelles giant tortoise, who is 190 years old, made headlines recently for being the “oldest living land animal in the world.” Although there is anecdotal evidence that certain species of turtles and other ectotherms, or “cold-blooded” creatures, live a long life, this evidence is spotty and mostly focuses on animals kept in zoos or a small number of individuals surviving in the wild. The largest study on aging and lifespan to date, conducted by an international team of 114 scientists and directed by Penn State and Northeastern Illinois University, has recently been published. It contains data gathered in the wild from 107 populations of 77 different species of reptiles and amphibians.
WILDLIFE
Universe Today

Uh Oh, NASA is Reviewing Psyche and May Terminate the Mission

NASA is reviewing its mission to visit the asteroid 16 Psyche. The Administration has convened a 15-member review board to examine the mission and its failure to meet the scheduled 2022 launch. The review began on July 19, and the board will present their findings to NASA and JPL in late September.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Grist

Extreme rainfall will be worse and more frequent than we thought, according to new studies

Joshua Studholme was finishing his doctoral program in physics at Lomonosov Moscow State University when his thesis advisor told him a story about Queen Victoria, the monarch who ruled the British Empire for the better part of the 19th century. The queen was walking the grounds at one of her palaces, accompanied by a science advisor, when she noticed that it was raining heavily in one corner of her garden but not at all in another corner. She wondered why that was. “Ever since then, imperial meteorologists have been trying to figure out why extreme rainfall can vary so much,” said Studholme, who is now an academic at Yale University. “It’s only really now that we’re getting the technology to answer that question.”
ENVIRONMENT

