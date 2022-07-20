Paramount Sets ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ and John Krasinski-Directed Ryan Reynolds Film ‘IF’ for 2024

Courtesy of Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount/Kobal/

Paramount has announced a few updates to its release calendar, delaying upcoming projects like its “A Quiet Place” entry and the John Krasinski-directed “IF” by a few months.

“A Quiet Place: Day One,” which had previously been untitled, will hit theaters on March 8, 2024. The Michael Sarnoski-directed horror film had been set to bow on Sept. 22, 2023.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and John Krasinski serve as producers on the film, while Allyson Seeger serves as an executive producer. Plot details on the sequel remain under wraps, though the newly announced title suggests a prequel of sorts to the post-apocalyptic series.

The studio’s upcoming film “IF,” directed by John Krasinski and starring Ryan Reynolds. The production has set a new release date of May 24, 2024, after previously being set for Nov. 17, 2023. Krasinski also stars in the film, while the supporting cast includes names such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cailey Fleming, Louis Gossett Jr., Fiona Shaw, Alan S. Kim and Steve Carell

Along with starring in and being credited as the sole writer and producer on “IF,” Krasinski also serves as producer, alongside Reynolds and Allyson Seeger. George Dewey and Alexa Ginsburg serve as executive producers.

“The Tiger’s Apprentice,” a feature adaptation of Laurence Yep’s fantasy novel of the same name, will open a few weeks later than originally scheduled. The film will release on Jan. 19, 2024, as opposed to its original date of December 20, 2023.

The Raman Hui-directed animated feature carries a voice cast that includes Henry Golding, Lucy Liu, Brandon Soo Hoo, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh, Leah Lewis, Kheng Hua Tan, Bowen Yang, Sherry Cola, Deborah S. Craig, Jo Koy and Greta Lee. Yong Duk Jhun and Paul Watling are credited as co-directors.

Jane Startz, Sandra Rabins and Bob Persichetti serve as producers on “The Tiger’s Apprentice,” while Kane Lee, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer and Valerii An serve as executive producers.

Paramount is handling North American distribution for “Laal Singh Chaddha,” an upcoming Hindi-language film starring Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of 1994’s true blue classic “Forrest Gump,” starring Tom Hanks. Paramount has dated a release for “Laal Singh Chaddha” on Aug. 11.

Speaking of 1990s best picture winners, Paramount has elected to bump its upcoming 25th anniversary release of James Cameron’s “Titanic” by a few months, moving the wide release from Oct. 21 to Feb. 10, 2023.