ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

'We're going in:' Nashville police tells principals they would stop school shooters

By Jason Lamb
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0VHr_0glgSHmB00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department leadership let Metro school principals know they're ready in case the worst happens this school year.

The reassurance comes after a scathing report saying police in Uvalde, Texas, showed "egregious poor decision making" during the school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, with police waiting more than an hour to engage the shooter.

At an in-service training Tuesday with 100 Metro elementary school administrators, Metro Police Chief John Drake told teachers in the case of a school shooting, his officers won't hesitate to enter a school to stop the shooter.

"We're going in," Drake told the principals, according to Metro Police.

Eric Hartfelder, the principal at Eakin Elementary School, was at the meeting.

"Hearing him say 'We're going in,' That's what I wanted to hear as a Metro parent and a principal, and I know I'm not alone in that," Hartfelder said. "His presence was incredibly helpful."

Preparation for something all attendees at the meeting hope they never have to face.

"It's really a rallying cry, to say, 'We got this, and we're going to take care of this together because every single child in our city deserves it,'" Hartfelder said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Texas woman killed while walking on I-65 in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the woman was struck by a truck and killed on the interstate early Thursday morning. According to police, 44-year-old Cynthia Hill, of Texas, was walking in the lanes of I-65 South, near the Wedgewood Avenue exit, when she was hit by a red Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the truck remained at the scene. Hill was pronounced dead on the interstate.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Nashville neighborhood deals with large number of car burglaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in the Richland community are searching for solutions after a string of car break-ins. Residents said up to 15 car windows were smashed out around 3:30 Monday morning, and the thieves got away with several important personal items. Andrea Wyatt said she keeps her car...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooters#School Shooting#School Principal#Violent Crime#Metro Police#Eakin Elementary School
WKRN News 2

Suspect fights with police officer after gas station burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man smashed a Nashville gas station window with a rock and stole beer, according to Metro police documents. Metro police reported the man, later identified as 40-year-old Calvin Covington, smashed a window at the Shell station on Fesslers Lane and stole two cases of beer. Police said he was then […]
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Need shots before your kid heads to school? Metro Health can help with that.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department will host shot clinics for shots needed for students before they enter the school year. Families are encouraged to bring the student’s vaccination records to the clinic. Students who are uninsured, have healthcare coverage that does not cover immunizations and those covered by TennCare are eligible to receive their immunizations.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue chief resigns

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — As of this week, the City of Murfreesboro has a new fire chief. Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Chief Mark Foulks resigned to pursue other opportunities, city officials said. His resignation is effective July 20. Assistant Chief Mark McCluskey has been named interim chief. The department...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man caught on camera taking campaign sign from Franklin front yard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was caught on camera tampering with a campaign sign in the front yard of a Williamson County home. In a Ring camera video, the man is shown driving down the street of a Cool Springs neighborhood, parked his vehicle and got out of it. He walked up to the campaign sign and pulled it up from the yard and then proceeded to the front door and rang the doorbell.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Ride-along participant request ends in arrest

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who requested to go on a ride along with a La Vergne police officer was arrested Wednesday. Officials said they conducted a background check for 23-year-old Joshua Murrey after submitting the request to participate in the ride-along. They added that background checks are standard for any ride-along participant.
LA VERGNE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy