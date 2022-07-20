ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Slums - Memory Locations

IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Slums contains seven sites where B12 can regain his memories. This page of IGN's Stray wiki guide contains the locations of all seven memories you can find in the Slums. You can review any memories you've collected by accessing B12 and pressing the Memories tab. Check out the video below...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Fortnite - No Sweat Summer Trailer

Check out the trailer for Fortnite's No Sweat Summer event, where you can challenge friends to boat races, vote to help rebuild Tilted Towers, and more. The event also brings new outfits and bundles, with the Item Shop featuring returning items. You can also take part in Fortnite Creative experiences that appear in the No Sweat Summer Discover row, including Eclypse Festival, Ultimate Summer Vacation Prop Hunt, and much more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chapter 1 - Inside the Wall

Welcome to IGN's walkthrough for Stray Chapter 1 - Inside the Wall. This page features information on the prologue for the game’s story, including acclimating yourself to controlling the cat, and exploring the wall. As the story begins, you’ll take control of a cat in the wild - part...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Sewers - All Memories

Chapter 8 - The Sewers contains two sites where B12 can regain his memories. None of them are automatically gained from the story events; so, you'll need to stray off the main path to find them! This page of IGN's Stray wiki guide contains the locations of all the memories in the Sewers. You can review any memories you've collected by accessing B12 and pressing the Memories tab. Check out the video below to see the locations of ALL the memories in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Astral Puzzles and Solutions

The Astral Puzzles in Genshin Impact's The Ancient Azure Stars quest are some of the more challenging obstacles in Summertime Odyssey. This Astral Puzzles solutions guide covers how to solve the four mandatory puzzles to clear Mona's Domain. There are several additional, optional Astral Puzzles in Mona's Domain, and we'll...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slums#Robot#Vending Machine#Luggage#Video Game#Guardian
IGN

Energy Drink (Vending Machine) Locations

This page contains information on where to find all of the Energy Drink cans in Stray. Energy Drinks can be traded in at the Barterman in the Slums for different collectibles, including Sheet Music, and one of the collectible Memories. When exploring The Slums in either Chapter 4 or Chapter...
MUSIC
IGN

Fall Guys - Godzilla Gameplay Trailer

The Kaiju collection, featuring Godzilla, Mothra, and more, is coming to Fall Guys. Watch as adorable Kaiju stomp across the Blunderdome in this gameplay trailer. The collection is available from today (July 21) to July 25, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Go Leader Giovanni Guide June 2022

Pokemon Go Leader Giovanni is an overwhelming member of Team Go Rocket who you can take on with the assistance of a Rocket Radar. Rocket Leaders do not always use the same Pokémon against you, so to brace for the battle, you will need to discern the array of Pokémon you might end up facing.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rooftops - All Memories

Chapter 5 - Rooftops contains three sites where B12 can regain his memories. One of them is automatically gained before completing the chapter; so, you'll need to stray off the main path to find the other two! This page of IGN's Stray wiki guide contains the locations of all the Rooftops memories. You can review any memories you've collected by accessing B12 and pressing the Memories tab. Check out the video below to see the locations of ALL the memories in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

How to Use the Poncho

This page contains information on how to use the Poncho that you can gain as an important item in Stray, including how to trade for the Poncho, and who you can give it to. As you explore The Slums in both Chapter 4 and Chapter 6, you may run into a shop on the right side of the alleys where a robot named Grandma can be found knitting.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Police Badge

This page of IGN’s Stray wiki guide describes what you need to do, to get the Police Badge. This badge is required for the "Badges" Trophy/Achievement. The Police Badge can be obtained in Chapter 10 - Midtown. To learn how to get all the badges in the game check out our List of Badges page or watch the video below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PowerWash Simulator Review

Some games hide mystery in their titles, practically begging for every narrative thread to be pulled on to discover the secrets behind those words. PowerWash Simulator is not like this. Its direct name reveals that it is exactly what you think it is: the chance to live out your fantasy(?) as a water gun for hire, moving from job to job until all the dirt is blasted into oblivion. There's not a great deal of variety in such a career, and monotony can sink in, but a fundamentally simple yet satisfying style of gameplay provides a great way to chill out across numerous generously sized levels. Yes, it is just simulating the usually mundane act of hosing down your patio once a year, but PowerWash Simulator elevates itself above what could so easily become tedium by subtly gamifying the chore and shoving the most annoying parts under the rug. Anyway, let's try not to get too philosophical about it: Here's my review, in which I analyse a game about washing a 30-foot high shoe.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stray Walkthrough - Rooftops (Chapter 5)

In this Stray walkthrough, we go through Chapter 5 (Rooftops) and try to reach the roof to attach the transceiver. There are three memories in this chapter. 00:40 - Side Memory #8 (neon sign) 03:45 - Side Memory #9 (Neco Corp) 06:40 - Attaching the transceiver. 07:30 - Main Memory...
NECO
IGN

Genshin Impact Toy Castle Guide - Locations and How to Solve

The Toy Castle segment of Immernacthreich Apokalypse, Fischl's Domain, in Genshin Impact tasks you with finding two missing pieces of the final puzzle. This Toy Castle guide explains where to find them and how to complete the Shadowy Cube puzzles along the way. Toy Castle Part 1. Once you arrive...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Neco Badge

This page of IGN’s Stray wiki guide describes what you need to do, to get the Neco Badge. This badge is required for the "Badges" Trophy/Achievement. The Neco Badge can be obtained in Chapter 10 - Midtown. To learn how to get all the badges in the game check out our List of Badges page or watch the video below.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

I Was Saved by My Mother-in-Law's Tongue

The spaceport was nearly empty. In fact, Jack was not 100% sure there was any other organic life currently at this spaceport. Jack was way out in the Oort Cloud prospecting. There was not a lot out here but robots. In this kind of desolation, automation was the way to...
IGN

ViewSonic XG2431 - Review

Getting a good monitor is a really good upgrade for your gaming setup considering it just improves the overall gaming experience. However, it can be a really tough choice considering there are so many brands to choose from which are barely distinguishable from one another except for the design aspect. Enter, ViewSonic’s XG2431 Gaming Monitor that offers a little extra something which will definitely have gamers lining up to get it.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Google Datacentres Fry Amid European Heatwave

Google servers in Europe were brought down yesterday, July 19, as a result of spiking temperatures in the UK and nearby countries. As reported by PC Gamer, cooling failure brought on by the high temperatures - which set a new UK record at 40.3°C (104.54°F) and caused the country's first red weather warning for heat - caused connectivity issues with Google servers around London, or the europe-west2-a region.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy