Genshin Impact Save Leon 1

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLeon the Raven Knight needs saving multiple times in Immernachtreich Apokalypse, part of Genshin Impact's big Summer Fantasia event. This Save Leon guide covers the first complex Leon puzzle, which you encounter in the second part of Immernachtreich Apokalypse. Save Leon Puzzle Solution in Genshin Impact. Once you defeat...

www.ign.com

IGN

Fall Guys - Godzilla Gameplay Trailer

The Kaiju collection, featuring Godzilla, Mothra, and more, is coming to Fall Guys. Watch as adorable Kaiju stomp across the Blunderdome in this gameplay trailer. The collection is available from today (July 21) to July 25, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Go Leader Giovanni Guide June 2022

Pokemon Go Leader Giovanni is an overwhelming member of Team Go Rocket who you can take on with the assistance of a Rocket Radar. Rocket Leaders do not always use the same Pokémon against you, so to brace for the battle, you will need to discern the array of Pokémon you might end up facing.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chapter 1 - Inside the Wall

Welcome to IGN's walkthrough for Stray Chapter 1 - Inside the Wall. This page features information on the prologue for the game’s story, including acclimating yourself to controlling the cat, and exploring the wall. As the story begins, you’ll take control of a cat in the wild - part...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hard West 2 - Release Date Reveal Trailer

Hard West 2 launches on PC via Steam and GOG on August 4, 2022. Check out the latest trailer to see gameplay, enemies you'll encounter, and more from this upcoming sequel to the turn-based strategy game.
VIDEO GAMES
#Video Game#Puz
IGN

Genshin Impact Toy Castle Guide - Locations and How to Solve

The Toy Castle segment of Immernacthreich Apokalypse, Fischl's Domain, in Genshin Impact tasks you with finding two missing pieces of the final puzzle. This Toy Castle guide explains where to find them and how to complete the Shadowy Cube puzzles along the way. Toy Castle Part 1. Once you arrive...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Detroit: Become Human is Becoming a Manga

Detroit: Become Human is getting a manga adaptation in Japan with a story set in Tokyo at the same time period as the game. As reported by Famitsu, Detroit: Become Human: Tokyo Stories is being written by Saruwatari Kazami and drawn by Moto Sumida. The story follows an android idol known as Reina and, like the game before it, explores what happens when these robots gain independent thoughts and feelings.
COMICS
IGN

Fortnite - No Sweat Summer Trailer

Check out the trailer for Fortnite's No Sweat Summer event, where you can challenge friends to boat races, vote to help rebuild Tilted Towers, and more. The event also brings new outfits and bundles, with the Item Shop featuring returning items. You can also take part in Fortnite Creative experiences that appear in the No Sweat Summer Discover row, including Eclypse Festival, Ultimate Summer Vacation Prop Hunt, and much more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ubisoft Has Officially Stopped Development on Ghost Recon Frontline

Not only is Ubisoft delaying Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and another unannounced game, but it's also apparently flat-out canceling four whole titles in an attempt to cut costs and focus on its bigger names. Among those canceled games are both Ghost Recon Frontline and Splinter Cell VR. Ghost Recon Frontline's...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Phoenix Point

Phoenix Point: Complete Edition is available now on PC via Steam, GOG, the Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, as well as on Google Stadia. The Complete Edition features the strategy game and six DLC packs. Additionally, the final official PC update, Hastur, is available now, featuring Steam Workshop modding support.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Long Live The Queen - Release Trailer

Long Live the Queen is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One. Check out the trailer to learn more about the RPG and strategy simulation game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Has a Release Date

If Shredder's Revenge wasn't enough, you'll soon be able to play virtually every major Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game released to console thanks to the new Cowabunga Collection, which now has a release date. IGN can exclusively reveal that The Cowabunga Collection will be releasing August 30 on PS5, PS4,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Astral Puzzles and Solutions

The Astral Puzzles in Genshin Impact's The Ancient Azure Stars quest are some of the more challenging obstacles in Summertime Odyssey. This Astral Puzzles solutions guide covers how to solve the four mandatory puzzles to clear Mona's Domain. There are several additional, optional Astral Puzzles in Mona's Domain, and we'll...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Sewers - All Memories

Chapter 8 - The Sewers contains two sites where B12 can regain his memories. None of them are automatically gained from the story events; so, you'll need to stray off the main path to find them! This page of IGN's Stray wiki guide contains the locations of all the memories in the Sewers. You can review any memories you've collected by accessing B12 and pressing the Memories tab. Check out the video below to see the locations of ALL the memories in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
yankodesign.com

A table that works vertically or horizontally is perfect for small spaces

Everyone’s needs change, some more often than others. One day we might need a simple side table, but a laptop desk might be necessary a few weeks later. Considering how needs and situations change so frequently, it doesn’t always pay to keep on buying new things to fill the need. A single piece that can do the work of many is going to be more practical, especially when pressed for space. In some future world, we will probably have furniture that can change forms, functions, and even designs at a moment’s notice. Until then, however, we can always enjoy smart solutions designed to adapt to our context, like a simple yet beautiful table that works whether it’s standing on its legs or on its sides.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IGN

PowerWash Simulator Review

Some games hide mystery in their titles, practically begging for every narrative thread to be pulled on to discover the secrets behind those words. PowerWash Simulator is not like this. Its direct name reveals that it is exactly what you think it is: the chance to live out your fantasy(?) as a water gun for hire, moving from job to job until all the dirt is blasted into oblivion. There's not a great deal of variety in such a career, and monotony can sink in, but a fundamentally simple yet satisfying style of gameplay provides a great way to chill out across numerous generously sized levels. Yes, it is just simulating the usually mundane act of hosing down your patio once a year, but PowerWash Simulator elevates itself above what could so easily become tedium by subtly gamifying the chore and shoving the most annoying parts under the rug. Anyway, let's try not to get too philosophical about it: Here's my review, in which I analyse a game about washing a 30-foot high shoe.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Slums - Memory Locations

The Slums contains seven sites where B12 can regain his memories. This page of IGN's Stray wiki guide contains the locations of all seven memories you can find in the Slums. You can review any memories you've collected by accessing B12 and pressing the Memories tab. Check out the video below to see the locations of all the memories in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Music Badge - Sheet Music Locations

This page of IGN’s Stray wiki guide contains the location of every page of sheet music you need to collect to obtain the Music Badge. It is required for the "Badges" Trophy/Achievement. The Music Badge can be obtained in the Slums by finding all the sheet music pages and giving them to Morusque.
VIDEO GAMES
Motor1.com

5 Questions With Designer Joey Ruiter

I first met Joey Ruiter back in 2014, when he was gracious enough to invite me to his home to drive a spectacular creation called the Reboot Buggy. An alien-looking expression of an extremely minimalist idea of transportation, driving the Buggy was kind of like having one foot in the far future, and one in the recent past. The drive, and the ensuing conversations with Ruiter, also served to give me some small insight into a guy I consider to be one of the most original thinkers in the design world.
DESIGN

