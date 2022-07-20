News 12 and Tara Rosenblum take top honors in Best of Westchester competition

One of the biggest parties on the Westchester social calendar is right around the corner - and News 12 has some big reasons to celebrate.

This year, more than 34,000 ballots were cast in the Best of Westchester competition sponsored by Westchester Magazine, with two top honors for our newsroom.

News 12 was selected as the top local TV programming, and our Tara Rosenblum was named the top local TV personality in Westchester County.

Tara, along with several of her co-workers, will be at the Best Of Westchester Party Wednesday night at Glen Island Harbour Club.

Stop by and say hi if you make it to New Rochelle!

