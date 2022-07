The Carolina Panthers will be trotting out an all-new uniform in 2022 and the new look will set fans in a frenzy. At long last, the Panthers will be able to complete their all-black look after revealing plans to implement a black helmet alongside their all-black uniforms. The helmets will be worn during select games throughout the 2022 NFL season, including in Week 10 against the rival Atlanta Falcons.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO