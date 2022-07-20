ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City police searching for armed robbery suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

A hold-up occurred in mid-June at a gas station near Interstate 240 and May in Southwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police are searching for this armed robbery suspect. Surveillance image provided through OKCPD.

The suspect, pictured above, pointed a gun at the clerk, stole money from the register, then fled.

OKCPD search for violent shoplifting incident suspect

Please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you have information on the suspect.

