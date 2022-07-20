ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Tucker Carlson: The great replacement is an electoral strategy

By Tucker Carlson
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking back, the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 turned out to be one of the most significant pieces of legislation ever passed by the U.S. Congress. Now, the people who wrote it knew that it would be so naturally spent a lot of time trying to convince everyone else that,...

Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

Georgia Fake Electors Say Plot To Overturn Vote Was Legal. Or Rudy Giuliani's Fault. Or The Prosecutor Is Mean. Or ... SQUIRREL!

It’s not clear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the stomach to prosecute Donald Trump’s for a blatant attempt to mount an electoral coup by dint of substituting fake electors for the real ones in swing states won by President Biden. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suffers from no such infirmity, and her effort to hold the former president’s cronies accountable keeps chugging along.
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Texas State
MSNBC

Jim Jordan makes odd case against the marriage equality bill

As the House prepared to consider the Respect For Marriage Act, which would codify marriage equality in federal law, Republican leaders had a message for their members: The GOP would not “whip” this vote. In other words, while party leaders routinely give their members directives, urging them to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Relishing prospect of martyrdom’: Steve Bannon accused of treating trial as theatre arriving for court in three shirts

Jury selection is underway in the trial of Steve Bannon, the right-wing activist and one-time adviser to former president Donald Trump, who was indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the events leading up to and during the 6 January Capitol riot.Arriving for Jury selection on Monday at the E Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, DC, Mr Bannon was accused of showboating by some observers because he appeared in his customary multiple layers of clothing. Specifically, Mr Bannon wore three shirts.Senior legal affairs reporter for Politico Josh Gerstein...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Final Trump declassification request to DOJ blocked after he left White House

Former President Donald Trump's final declassification request was blocked by the DOJ after he left the White House, new records reveal. The memo by Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and delivered on the morning of January 20, 2020, said the Justice Department “must” release the binder of declassified documents about the flawed Trump-Russia investigation, following a Privacy Act review. The Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland still does not appear to have released the records, despite the declassification order from Trump and the last-minute memo from Meadows.
POTUS
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman says he sometimes misses or slurs his words but insists he's ready to take on Dr Oz. in first interview since stroke

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said during his first interview since suffering a stroke that he may 'miss or word' or 'slur two together' but he's otherwise 'feeling really good' and ready to take on GOP nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman said he's feeling 'one-hundred percent,' in an interview...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump, Pence rivalry intensifies as they consider 2024 runs

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling events in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington, D.C. The encounters mark a more confrontational phase in the fraught relationship between the former running mates and once close confidantes who could soon find themselves competing against one another in the 2024 GOP presidential primary if they both ultimately choose to run. “I think this is a continuation of the larger message that Pence is trying to embody here, which is the Republican Party should look to the future,” said Scott Jennings, a longtime party strategist. “This is going to be the existential question for the Republican Party: Are we going to listen to a slightly different view than Donald Trump’s? Right now, the standard-bearer for this is Mike Pence.”
ARIZONA STATE
Fortune

Donald Trump welcomes Saudi-backed golf tournament at one of his clubs, escalating years-long feud with ‘very disloyal’ PGA

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. If you’re a fan of golf, you’ve surely by now heard of the LIV Golf International Series, the new, big-money Saudi-backed competitor to the PGA Tour that has attracted golf greats Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, on the one hand—and the scorn of fans critical of the Middle Eastern country’s record on human rights on the other.
POTUS
