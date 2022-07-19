ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newbury Park’s Colin Sahlman named Gatorade boys’ athlete of the year

By Eric Sondheimer Follow
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShaPj_0glgPQa700
Newbury Park’s Colin Sahlman wins the boys’ 3,200-meter run at the Arcadia track and field invitational on April 9. (Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)

Colin Sahlman of Newbury Park, the nation’s top distance runner, was honored as Gatorade’s boys’ athlete of the year during an awards ceremony Tuesday night in West Hollywood.

Kiki Rice from Washington D.C., the nation’s top prep women’s basketball player and a UCLA recruit, was honored as the Gatorade girls’ athlete of the year.

Headed to Northern Arizona, Sahlman broke a 21-year-old national record in December in running the 5,000 meters. In February, he became only the 13th high schooler to run the mile in less than four minutes.

Rice shared most-valuable-player honors in the McDonald’s All-American Game and helped lead the U18 national team to a gold medal this summer in the FIBA U18 Americas tournament.

Rice arrived at UCLA about two weeks ago to begin workouts. “The weather is great,” she said. “I definitely can’t complain.”

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

