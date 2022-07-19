ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People who drink between 1.5 and 3.5 cups of coffee per day are less likely to die - even if they add sugar, major study finds

By Luke Andrews
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Drinking between one-and-a-half and three-and-a-half cups of coffee a day could add years to your life, a major study finds.

A Chinese research team monitored 171,000 people for seven years and found those who regularly drank coffee were about a third less likely to die than those who did not.

It didn't matter whether the coffee was plain or sweetened with sugar, they added.

Several studies have pointed to the potential health benefits of coffee from reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes to making someone less likely to be depressed.

Scientists suggest this could be because the beans contain antioxidants, helping reduce internal inflammation and cell damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261Cb8_0glgPO3t00
Scientists have found that drinking up to three-and-a-half cups of coffee every day may lead to someone having a longer life than a non-coffee drinker (stock image)

BENEFITS OF DRINKING COFFEE

Caffeine has been deemed safe for consumption in doses of up to 400 mg per day for the general population.

Studies suggest it can have a variety of health benefits, including combating liver disease and type two diabetes.

Research has even suggested it could even help people live longer.

It is the world's most widely consumed stimulant and reports show it can boost daily energy expenditure by around five per cent.

Researchers have said combining two to four daily coffees with regular exercise would be even more effective at keeping the weight off.

A 2015 study showed just a couple of cups a day could help millions of dieters stay trim once they have achieved their desired weight.

In the study, a team from Jinan University in Guangzhou, outside Hong Kong, analyzed data from the UK Biobank — a dataset of medical and genetic data from more than half a million Britons — from 2009 to 2018.

Participants were about 56 years old on average, and did not have cancer or heart disease when the study began.

The amount of coffee they drunk daily was measured at the beginning of the study.

Results showed a total of 3,177 deaths were recorded during the study, including 1,725 from cancer and 628 from heart disease.

The researchers said their results showed those who had the hot drinks had 'lower risks for all-cause mortality' than those who did not.

The team led by Dr Dan Liu from the university concluded: 'Moderate consumption of unsweetened and sugar-sweetened coffee was associated with a lower risk for death.'

But the study was observational, meaning it could not determine whether drinking coffee actually caused the lower number of deaths, just establishing a correlation.

It also only measured the amount of coffee drunk per day at the start of the study, so it was unable to account for changes over time.

Several studies have pointed to the benefits of drinking coffee, although many others have been inconclusive.

Caffeine — in coffee — can help to reduce inflammation and cell damage which could protect against disease. It also helps to keep people more alert.

But despite these benefits it has also been associated with disruption to sleeping patterns and risks during pregnancy.

Comments / 216

Martin Luther Bling
4d ago

Dying is the number one cause of death on the planet. Scientists have discovered that the longer you live, the greater your chances of dying. They've proven that so far... there's no cure for death BUT death cures ALL diseases.

Reply(21)
182
dgrn dgrn
4d ago

Maybe a better title for this article. Everyone dies, some things just help to accelerate the process sometimes and others help protect healthier body. either way in the end we all die. So the title "... less likely to die... is completely false

Reply(4)
43
boo boo
4d ago

Less likely to die. What a headline. Why read the story, you're never gonna die if you just drink one and a 1/2 to three and1/2 cups of coffee every day. Great news.

Reply(3)
17
