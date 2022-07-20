ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

City Council Approves Recruitment Bonuses to Address Police Staffing Shortfall

By Elizabeth Ireland
 5 days ago
The San Diego City Council Tuesday approved up to $400,000 over two years in bonuses for current San Diego Police Department officers who refer individuals to join the department, as well as lateral officer transfers from other agencies.

California police officers who leave their jobs to work for the San Diego Police Department will get an extra $15,000 bonus, while current SDPD officers can get up to $5,000 for recruiting other officers.

“My administration and this City Council recognize the importance of a fully staffed police department to prevent and address crime, and this incentive program will help us to recruit and retain experienced officers,” Mayor Todd Gloria said. “It’s part of a larger package of programs to ensure San Diego has the best-trained, most committed officers who will help us remain one of the nation’s safest big cities.”

The incentive programs were initially established in 2019 to address staffing issues then put on hold in 2020 due to the fiscal uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hiring lateral officers who are already certified and trained can save the city about $100,000, the average cost of putting a police recruit through a six-month academy, according to the department.

Anyone interested in joining the San Diego Police Department can go to joinSDPDnow.com to apply.

Shaping of Seaport San Diego Project Continues with Boosts to Open Space, Coastal Access

The development team for Seaport San Diego has presented new renderings to the Port of San Diego to illustrate contemplated revisions for the Central Embarcadero project. At a Thursday special meeting by the Board of Port Commissioners, the team discussed how the updated proposal creates a more open feel along the waterfront – dramatically increasing coastal access, recreational activities and views of San Diego Bay.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
American, Israeli and Palestinian Youth Come Together in Carlsbad for Three Weeks of Dialogue

Hands of Peace wrapped up its three-week conflict resolution program this weekend with 35 American, Israeli, and Palestinian teens. The three-week flagship Summer Program served as a powerful, unifying experience to create positive social change, the nonprofit said. In intense dialogue sessions led by professional facilitators, participants learned about each other, shared complicated and painful stories, and explored peaceful solutions to foster equality, freedom, and justice.
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego, CA
Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

