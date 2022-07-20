ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: David Ortiz had the most fun crashing the AL dugout as reporter during All-Star Game

By John Healy
 1 day ago

David Ortiz added a little extra flavor to the All-Star Game this year.

The Boston Red Sox legend spent part of the top of the fifth inning zipping around the American League dugout trying to do some quick interviews with seemingly every player who was there.

Ortiz, bringing his usual high energy, packed in a handful of funny moments in the two-and-a-half minute bit.

Among the highlights included a conversation with manager Dusty Baker, in which Ortiz asked if he could get an at-bat. Baker told him, “I know you can still go deep. I’m saving you for the ninth, just in case we’re behind.”

Another highlight was when Ortiz asked Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, who struck out the side earlier in the game, how he would pitch to him. Manoah said he’d start high and tight but before he could continue Big Papi cut him off and said he’d take him deep.

He also won over Yankees fans by yelling “PAY THAT MAN” to Aaron Judge.

Oh, and the MLB logo hat brought out some Rob Lowe jokes.

But perhaps the best reaction of all came from comedian Billy Eichner, who sounds ready to team up with Ortiz.

