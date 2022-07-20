ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween Ends

IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history...

www.ign.com

Cinemablend

Halloween Ends’ Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals What She Learned On Set, Teases Fans Will Be ‘Very Happy’ With Blumhouse's Threequel

The past decade has been a good time to be a horror fan, as a variety of acclaimed projects have been released, many of which came from Blumhouse Productions. The studio brought one of the best horror movies back to theaters with the 2018 Hallowen movie, which was expanded to full on trilogy. Said trilogy will be completed with Halloween Ends, and Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed what she learned on set, and teased that fans will be “very happy” with the threequel.
ComicBook

Insidious 5 Gets Release Date

Insidious 5 has been given a release date of July 7, 2023. We've been hearing news of the next Insidious movie for the last two years or so now, so Blumhouse officially putting it on the release schedule is a big deal for horror fans. Insidious 5 will be something of a milestone in that franchise star Patrick Wilson will be stepping behind the camera to make his directorial debut, from a script by hot horror up-and-comer Scott Teems (Halloween Kills, Narcos: Mexico, The Exorcist reboot).
Harper's Bazaar

The 35 Best Comedy Films of All Time

Choosing the funniest movies to have ever graced a screen is a personal, subjective, and quite honestly arbitrary task, but it's also one we're gleefully taking on. Because at the end of the day, no matter one's preference in cinematic humor—be it slapstick, deadpan, raunch, pitch black, situational, satirical, the list goes on—a laugh is a laugh. And laughter, as they say, is, well, you know.
Stereogum

We Were Front And Center For The Armed At Pitchfork Fest And Holy Shit

When the smoke cleared, the first thing I saw was the jacked men in tank tops brandishing guitars. Then the women in Juggalo face paint clutching microphones. Then the blindfolded guy behind the keyboard. Not long after the handsome devil with the mischievous grin raised his fist, the heavy bass drone gave way to a punishingly loud, feverishly intense monolithic onslaught.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Free Online

Best sites to watch Elvira, Mistress of the Dark - Last updated on Jul 20, 2022. Best sites to stream: Amazon Prime Video ,AMC+ Roku Premium Channel. Best sites to buy: Apple iTunes ,Google Play Movies. Best sites to rent: Redbox ,Google Play Movies. Read more to see all the...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Don McLean isn't a 'happy person'

Don McLean is "not a happy person". The 76-year-old singer is "fragile" and "feels things acutely" so has learned over the years the best way to protect himself is not to place too many demands on his time and to avoid pushing himself to exhaustion. He said: "I'm not a...
thedigitalfix.com

Transformers 7 release date, plot, cast, more

What is the Transformers 7 release date? There’s a lot of buzz around Transformers: Rise of the Beasts — the follow-up to 2018 action movie Bumblebee — but a long and arduous production process along with the pandemic has meant that the robot movie has had to adjust its initial release date schedule, leading to confusion about when Rise of the Beasts: the seventh movie in the live-action Transformers movies franchise will actually be coming to theatres.
Collider

Walton Goggins Confirms Filming Has Begun on 'Fallout' Series With BTS Image

Prime Video has recently got the license to turn the best-selling game franchise, Fallout, into a television show. The post-apocalyptic RPG series is up for imaginative storytelling, with Kilter Films' Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy producing. The exterior set of the destroyed Super Duper Mart — a run-down store that has appeared in various Fallout game versions — has already teased fans with familiar references from the critically-lauded video game franchise. And now, cast member Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones) confirmed via Instagram that Prime Video's new Fallout series has officially begun filming, with him playing the radiation-infused ghoul.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Cursed’ on Hulu, a Sort-of Werewolf Movie Heavy With Atmosphere and Gore

Now on Hulu, The Cursed sells itself as a variation on classic werewolf stories in which the townsfolk are terrorized by a fanged growler who may be susceptible to the sting of a silver bullet. (The film’s original title was the less generic, slightly nonsensical Eight for Silver.) Writer/director Sean Ellis (Anthropoid) renders the story a period piece set in rural late-19th-century England, so he can set the eerie tone with lots of candlelight and enough fog to even make Godzilla’s foe Hedorah choke. So yes, it’s moody as heck and, some of you will be happy to hear, sometimes...
Herbie J Pilato

A Look Back at a Few TV Classics

In the history of television, there are many terrific shows that are considered classics. Here is a look at a few of them. 1] Bewitched (ABC, 1964-1974): The most magical supernatural situation comedy of all time. Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha, the witch-with-a-twitch, is nothing less than adorable.
IGN

Rogue Agent - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Rogue Agent, an upcoming movie starring Gemma Arterton, Sarah Goldberg, and James Norton. Rogue Agent is the extraordinary and chilling story of career conman Robert Freegard played by James Norton, with Gemma Arterton as Alice Archer, the woman who brought him down. Freegard was a master manipulator who convinced countless victims he was undercover MI5 in order to extort and kidnap them. He was at large for many years until he met the woman who would end his career. Initially falling for his charms, she became the architect of his downfall, and her actions led to his conviction and arrest. A tale of lies, loyalty, fear and hope, this film will follow years of manipulation, investigation, and the high-stakes manhunt that resulted in Freegard's capture and saved the life of his final victim.
POPSUGAR

Julia Garner Brings Back the '60s in a Yellow Minidress

Julia Garner and Prada make a chic combo. On Monday, July 18, all eyes were on the "Inventing Anna" actress when she appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in a luxurious silk dress designed by the Italian fashion house. Garner looked absolutely regal in the pastel yellow mini, complete with an alluring square neckline, opulent high-waist crystal band, and spaghetti straps. Structured at the top yet somewhat flared at the bottom by way of a bubble bodice, the design interprets the playfulness of the '60s beautifully. The ensemble leaned heavily on the formal side, yet it had all the hallmarks of a youthful, summer-appropriate look.
IGN

The Munsters - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for The Munsters, an upcoming movie from Rob Zombie starring Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, and Daniel Roebuck as The Count. From Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told as Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood.
InsideHook

A New Book Revisits the Impeccable Style of Paul Newman

It’s never a bad time to revisit Paul Newman’s life and work, and this summer offer multiple opportunities to do just that. Ethan Hawke’s documentary The Last Movie Stars, about Newman and longtime romantic and professional partner Joanne Woodward, is set to air on HBO Max this month. For those seeking a purely visual record of Newman’s career, James Clarke’s new book Paul Newman: Blue-Eyed Cool (published by ACC Art Books earlier this summer) offers an invaluable look at Newman on and off screen, including a few beatifically candid moments.
GeekyGadgets

The Idol TV series staring Lily-Rose Depp and Tesfaye

HBO has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming drama, The Idol TV series created by Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson for HBO. The TV series is set to premiere sometime before 2023 and stars Lily-Rose Depp, Tesfaye, Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Jennie Kim, Steve Zissis, Hari Nef, and Juliebeth Gonzalez.
NME

‘Halloween Ends’ trailer teases the final showdown between Laurie and Michael

Halloween Ends has received its first official trailer, teasing the dramatic conclusion to the slasher franchise – scroll down to watch it. Directed by David Gordon Green, the final instalment brings back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode for one last battle with Michael Myers, while Kyle Richards also returns as Lindsey Wallace.
spoilertv.com

Blood and Treasure - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 2 of Blood and Treasure has started airing on Paramount+. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
