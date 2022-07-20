Halloween Ends

Check out the trailer for Rogue Agent, an upcoming movie starring Gemma Arterton, Sarah Goldberg, and James Norton. Rogue Agent is the extraordinary and chilling story of career conman Robert Freegard played by James Norton, with Gemma Arterton as Alice Archer, the woman who brought him down. Freegard was a master manipulator who convinced countless victims he was undercover MI5 in order to extort and kidnap them. He was at large for many years until he met the woman who would end his career. Initially falling for his charms, she became the architect of his downfall, and her actions led to his conviction and arrest. A tale of lies, loyalty, fear and hope, this film will follow years of manipulation, investigation, and the high-stakes manhunt that resulted in Freegard's capture and saved the life of his final victim.

