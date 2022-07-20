ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Santa Cruz by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-19 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107 to 114 expected. * WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area and South Central Pinal County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Thousands without power after southern Arizona storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands remain without power Tuesday afternoon after a monsoon storm ripped though the Eloy area Sunday night. Arizona Public Service hopes to have power restored to the Eloy area by Tuesday at 8 p.m. APS set up two shelters at area schools help people...
ELOY, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: A monsoon break for much of this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A ridge of high pressure is building over Arizona and so the number of monsoon storms will diminish. However, overnight there is a possibility for isolated flash floods in the northern portions of the state and storms have remained active. There was also a late afternoon cluster of storms in southeast Arizona. There is a very slight chance those storms could impact the Valley overnight.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Pima County deputies investigating suspicious death in Tucson Estates

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a suspicious death west of Tucson. According to PCSD, deputies were called to Tucson Estates near Bopp Road and Irene Boulevard, which is west of South San Joaquin Road, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing Pima County man found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County man was found safe Thursday after going missing earlier in the day. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Leigh St. Martin went missing around 11 a.m. from near Cardinal and Irvington. By 3:45 p.m., the PCSD said 66-year-old St. Martin...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
#West Wind#Severe Thunderstorm#Arizona Southeastern#Mph
KOLD-TV

Wastewater being used to estimate BA-5 cases in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s clear now that the BA-5 coronavirus variant is dominate in Pima County, now making up 80% of the new cases. But how many cases remains unclear. “In the last couple of weeks there’s been an uptick,” said Ian Pepper, an epidemiologist at...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man found shot near Grant, Oracle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Grant and Oracle in Tucson early Wednesday, July 20. The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 2500 block of North Balboa Avenue. The man was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. There...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Fatal Two-Car Collision near Reid Park [Tucson, AZ]

Traffic Accident near Broadway Boulevard Left One Dead. According to officials, a man pulling out of a parking lot near Broadway Boulevard and Richey Avenue failed to yield to another vehicle. The two vehicles collided, leaving the man with serious injuries. Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after, and...
TUCSON, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Discover The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain With a $200 Resort Credit

With summer in full gear, there’s still time to book your ultimate summer escape. Stay in the lap of luxury with the unmatched beauty of the Sonoran desert at your doorstep at the inimitable Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain. For a limited time, enjoy a $200 resort credit per stay when...
TUCSON, AZ
thevailvoice.com

What do saguaros use their arms for?

Clearly, all those outstretched saguaro arms aren’t for hugging. Because, ouch!. But they do give saguaros more chances to spread more seeds. “Saguaros produce flowers at the top of their stems, so if you have a single saguaro stem they’ll produce flowers there and flowers turn into fruits and produce seeds and the seeds are what create young saguaros,” Swann says. “If you’re a saguaro and you’re doing pretty well, you can grow arms and at the end of every arm you can produce more flowers and therefore more seeds.”
TUCSON, AZ

