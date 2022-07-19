ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

College of the Desert restores website two weeks after malware attack

By Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29k5iv_0glgMFed00

The College of the Desert has restored phone systems and its website two weeks after a July 4 malware attack caused a massive network disruption.

The college had restored campus internet services, including Wi-Fi, on July 14.

In a board report published ahead of Thursday's board meeting, the College of the Desert chapter of the California School Employees Association, a labor union, said COD IT staff “have been working around the clock to resolve the issues and help create an architecture that will mitigate future problems.”

The report added that IT staff have been working with their colleagues from Imperial Valley College to address the problems. COD Superintendent/President Martha Garcia led Imperial Valley College before joining COD last summer.

“CSEA would like to thank Imperial Valley College (IVC) and its two techs, Jonathan and Stephen, who graciously came out to help COD assess and mitigate the issues on the network,” the report reads.

While Garcia was at IVC, an August 2020 ransomware attack brought down critical college systems.

That same month, a malware attack took down network services at COD and forced students to begin the fall semester two years ago without access to the college’s website and email system.

COD's next board meeting will be on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Desert campus. It is viewable online at collegeofthedesert-edu.zoom.us/j/95625979578.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

