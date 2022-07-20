ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee car thefts persist despite overall decrease in 2022

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say cases of stolen cars have dropped this year, but the issue remains persistent in the city. A Greenfield family had their Kia stolen when they left the car...

cbs58.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Jail vandal arrested; threw trash can at entry door

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody for allegedly smashing an entry door at the Milwaukee County Jail early Thursday, July 21. Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Milwaukee Police Department shared information about this incident. They say shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the man approached the front door of the Milwaukee County Jail and "rang" the intercom. When asked what business he had at the facility, the individual replied that he had no business there, but demanded to be let in. After being told the facility was closed unless he had business there, the individual became visibly irate, picked up a nearby trash can, and threw it into the entry door, shattering the glass. The individual fled on foot.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Gun storage ordinance aims to curb firearm theft in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More than 1,700 guns have been stolen from unoccupied vehicles in Milwaukee in the past three years. Leaders in Milwaukee want to crack down on firearm owners to slow gun thefts. A new ordinance requires firearms to be safely stored at all times, including when leaving...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shots fired in Milwaukee neighborhood leads to pursuit, 2 in custody

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Several residences in the area of N. 62nd St. and W. Sheridan Rd. were struck by gunfire around 7:35 a.m., Wednesday. Nobody was injured as a result of the shots fired incident. A short time later, officers witnessed a vehicle involved with the incident. The vehicle...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Argument leads to non-fatal shooting overnight in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local man is recovering after a shooting incident on the city's north side early Thursday morning. According to police, a 36-year-old man suffered non-fatal gunshot injuries near N. 41st St. and W. Wright St. around 12:10 a.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

1 in custody following armed carjacking, pursuit in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wisc. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police have one person in custody following an armed carjacking that lead to a pursuit Thursday morning. After the suspect took the vehicle, KPD initiated a pursuit which ended in a large police/sheriff presence near Washington Rd. and Green Bay Rd. The suspect is...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Woman murdered near 17th and Wright, medical examiner says

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner is responding to a homicide near 17th and Wright Thursday afternoon, July 21. Authorities say the victim is a woman. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Milwaukee police are investigating. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

West Allis Midas owner gifts new car to woman without a home

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An inspiring story out of West Allis, where a man went above and beyond to help a woman without a home. The owner of West Allis Midas, Kent Childs, gave the woman a new car Thursday, July 21, while our cameras were rolling. Childs...
WEST ALLIS, WI
TMJ4 News

Shots fired incident leads to pursuit, two arrested

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said two people are in custody after a shots fired incident led to a police pursuit Wednesday night. The shots fired incident happened around 7:35 p.m. near 62nd and Sheridan. Police said several homes were struck by bullets but no one was injured.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County road rage: Woman arrested; 2 children in car

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is shared video and pictures following a road rage incident that happened on southbound I-94 on Tuesday, July 19. Officials say around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Racine County Communications Center received a 911 call of a reckless driver on I-94. A person was waving a firearm and nearly ran the caller, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, off the road. Deputies responded to the area and located the offending vehicle.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Suspect arrested in homicide of 19-year-old Navy sailor in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The West Allis Police Department has arrested a suspect in the homicide of 19-year-old Phoenix Castanon. Castanon was fatally shot near 84th and Becher on May 8 after confronting a man who was reportedly harassing a female friend. WAPD detectives and SWAT personnel arrested...
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

Woman killed near 34th and National

MILWAUKEE — A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon near 34th Street and National Avenue, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. According to the police call log, officers were sent to the area for a shooting. The medical examiner not not yet released the cause of death of...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Double fatal shooting in Milwaukee; domestic related: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, July 19 near 39th and Center. It happened at approximately 10:32 p.m. Officers responded to a Welfare of Citizen call for service. Upon arrival, officers discovered two deceased victims inside the residence. Victim #1, a 20-year-old Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI

