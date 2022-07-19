ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire at former Northridge Mall causes 'extensive damage'

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 1 day ago
The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire at the former Northridge Mall Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened near the old food court in the Mall, and there is "extensive damage," fire officials said.

No one was hurt in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The former Northridge Mall property hasn't been used in nearly two decades. There are still no plans for its future use.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

