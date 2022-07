LONG BEACH, Calif. — Small teams in Long Beach take on 911 calls related to homelessness, but as the crisis grows more severe, resources are stretched to the max. They’re called REACH teams, which stand for Restorative Engagement to Achieve Collective Health. Each one typically has three or four people, including a public health nurse and a mental health clinician. Over the past year, the city’s own reporting shows they’ve interacted with more than 1,800 people through these teams and the demand shows no sign of slowing.

