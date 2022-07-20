ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local businesses follow OSHA guidelines, have emergency plans while working in the heat

By Erin Jones
 1 day ago

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With the triple digit temperatures, you need to of course be taking extra precautions outside. This is especially true if you're working.

"Typically, we start our days around 6:00, 6:30 in the morning that way we can get out whenever it's not as hot," Daddy Shark Pools Owner Krys Ferguson said.

Ferguson and his team work outside year round and have built up a tolerance to the heat. This is their busiest time of the year, typically doing close to 100 pools a week.

They stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.

"When we go to work on a pool we're typically there for 30 to 45 minutes and then it takes us 10 minutes to get to the next pool," Ferguson said. "Maybe 15. So we take breaks in between pools by doing this."

All of this falling in line with OSHA's "Water. Rest. Shade." campaign which recommends drinking water every 15 minutes, as well as taking those frequent breaks in shade.

Additionally, the agency urges companies to have an emergency plan in place to respond to signs of heat-related illness:

  • Abnormal thinking or behavior
  • Slurred Speech
  • Seizures
  • Loss of consciousness

If you see someone experiencing this:

  • Call 911 immediately
  • Cool them off right away with water or ice
  • Stay with them until help arrives

If you want to know how dangerous your working environment is, OSHA has launched an app that calculates the heat index for your location and risk level. It's called "OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool."

CBS DFW

Lower gas prices relieve some, while others remain skeptical

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Gas prices have fallen a bit after record prices earlier this year to the delight of many drivers.  "I'm very pleased that they're finally going down a little bit," said driver Steven Kenton."I think it's an excellent thing, I think it's about time," added Vicky Gutierrez. While many motorists are happy, others are more skeptical on this drop in prices. "I think it's a false sense of security, I mean the prices are going down but at what time of the year, right before the midterm elections," said driver Derek Southers. The pinch is still hurting drivers like Sean...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Thunderstorms roll through North Texas Wednesday evening, leave behind damage

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A severe thunderstorm blew through parts of North Texas on Wednesday. Wednesday evening, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for some North Texas counties. There was substantial storm damage in Gainesville, where a Wendy's sign fell on the roof of a neighboring Taco Bell. According to the National Weather Service, there was more damage done in Wise County, including fallen trees.A house in Runaway Bay, located in Wise County, has severe damage after the storm Wednesday.The storms forced the Federal Aviation Administration to implement a Ground Stop for arriving flights at DFW Airport. While that order has been lifted, the FAA is still reporting flight delays Wednesday night.This story will be updated as more reports come in.
GAINESVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts offering better incentives amid teacher shortage

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — With just weeks to go, many North Texas school districts are still looking to fill their classrooms with teachers. Burnout, low pay, teaching during a pandemic and students not paying attention were among the reasons some teachers cited as  why they decided to leave the profession.Now those positions are looking to be filled and the competition is high. "The additional challenge has been how much more competitive it is right now and ultimately how fewer candidates are in the teaching pool," said Chris Goodson, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at Richardson ISD. Districts like Richardson have raised their starting teacher...
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS DFW

How North Texas institutions are adapting to rise in COVID cases

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest COVID wave has some North Texas institutions changing their stance when it comes to masking. UT Dallas announced this week that it was "strongly encouraging" mask-wearing indoors again."We determined that we would return to encouraging people on campus to wear masks while they are indoors in public spaces," said Dr. Rafael Martin, vice president and chief of staff at UT Dallas. The signs letting students and staff know are being placed at the entrance to campus buildings at UTD. They are a reminder of the relentless pandemic - and, to some students, the need to...
DALLAS, TX
100 degree days may last through August or September, experts say

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The brutal heat in North Texas just doesn't want to go away.  Right now, Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon says we're sitting about two degrees above the 20th century average because of climate change. "We also have been fairly dry in most of Texas these past nine to 10 months because of drought and the less moisture there is on the ground, the more the sun's energy just goes into generating heat rather than evaporating," he said. Lastly, the Gulf of Mexico is running warmer than normal and that's where our air tends to come from in the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

North Texas heat wave continues; hottest days in 4 years coming

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - First Alert Weather Days have extended into Wednesday in anticipation of the hottest days North Texas has seen since 2018. The Excessive Heat Warning continues until Tuesday, July 19 as well. We are watching slightly cooler temperatures by Thursday into weekend, only in the low triple-digits.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Two North Texas men found guilty of participating in Capitol riot sentenced in court

DALLAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — Two North Texas men who pled guilty to participating in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riot were sentenced in federal court Thursday.Kevin Sam Blakely, 55, of McKinney, and Kerry Wayne Persick, 41, of Trophy Club, appeared in federal court on July 14, 2022 after each agreeing to their respective plea bargains.Investigators charged Blakely after they were able to use cell phone data to place him in the Capitol at the time of the riot. They also found images and photos posted to social media by Blakely himself that confirmed his participation in the incident.Judge Emmet G. Sullivan...
DALLAS, TX
