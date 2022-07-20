North Texas Municipal Water District urges water conservation as drought continues 02:23

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Concerns about water use are starting to get more serious across North Texas.

The North Texas Municipal Water District is urging conservation and says some cities are using more than they should be.

Two million North Texans right now are being asked nicely to conserve water mainly by limiting outdoor usage.

But as this drought continues, we could soon be looking at harsh restrictions so you need to know what you can do now.

Plano resident Adrienne Bransky is willing to make sacrifices to help preserve the water supply, even if it means losing her landscaping.

"My husband and I have had conversations about maybe we just getting rid of the grass and do dry scape just to try and help things and also avoid the situation before forward," Bransky said.

The City of Plano is asking Bransky and other homeowners to limit outdoor watering to just two days a week.

"I think it's reasonable that they're asking us to conserve but I think they give us a little more direction in terms of what they're asking for," Branksy said.

With 55,000 new residents moving to North Texas every year, the long dry spell is testing the North Texas Municipal Water District's supply system like never before.

It serves 13 cities and 10 counties.

"As long as we have peak water demands during these peak weather events, our service area should be concerned," said NTMWD Communications Director Wayne Larson. "There's no end in sight right now."

The water utility is offering tips to save water inside the homes as well, which include:

Wash only full loads of clothes

Fill up the dishwasher

Turn off water while brushing teeth or shaving

Small changes that can each save gallons of water.

But some cities aren't getting the message. If you live in one of these seven, you're on pace in 2022 to use more water than in previous years:

Allen

Forney

Frisco

McKinney

Princeton

Rockwall

Royse City

"We are encouraging all of our customers in the region to rally and take affect of this called of action to do the best I can to conserve water," Larson said.

Also if you're in a position to get your house checked for leaks, you'll save not only water but also money.

The average household leaks about 10,000 gallons of water a year.