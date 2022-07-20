ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

North Texas Municipal Water District urges water conservation as drought continues

By J.D. Miles
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XzCD7_0glgL6pY00

North Texas Municipal Water District urges water conservation as drought continues 02:23

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Concerns about water use are starting to get more serious across North Texas.

The North Texas Municipal Water District is urging conservation and says some cities are using more than they should be.

Two million North Texans right now are being asked nicely to conserve water mainly by limiting outdoor usage.

But as this drought continues, we could soon be looking at harsh restrictions so you need to know what you can do now.

Plano resident Adrienne Bransky is willing to make sacrifices to help preserve the water supply, even if it means losing her landscaping.

"My husband and I have had conversations about maybe we just getting rid of the grass and do dry scape just to try and help things and also avoid the situation before forward," Bransky said.

The City of Plano is asking Bransky and other homeowners to limit outdoor watering to just two days a week.

"I think it's reasonable that they're asking us to conserve but I think they give us a little more direction in terms of what they're asking for," Branksy said.

With 55,000 new residents moving to North Texas every year, the long dry spell is testing the North Texas Municipal Water District's supply system like never before.

It serves 13 cities and 10 counties.

"As long as we have peak water demands during these peak weather events, our service area should be concerned," said NTMWD Communications Director Wayne Larson. "There's no end in sight right now."

The water utility is offering tips to save water inside the homes as well, which include:

  • Wash only full loads of clothes
  • Fill up the dishwasher
  • Turn off water while brushing teeth or shaving

Small changes that can each save gallons of water.

But some cities aren't getting the message. If you live in one of these seven, you're on pace in 2022 to use more water than in previous years:

  • Allen
  • Forney
  • Frisco
  • McKinney
  • Princeton
  • Rockwall
  • Royse City

"We are encouraging all of our customers in the region to rally and take affect of this called of action to do the best I can to conserve water," Larson said.

Also if you're in a position to get your house checked for leaks, you'll save not only water but also money.

The average household leaks about 10,000 gallons of water a year.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amtrib.com

Anna announces stage 1 water restrictions

Last week Anna announced that the city would begin Stage 1 water restrictions due to the continued high temperatures and lack of rain. Residents are asked to voluntarily reduce their watering to once per week. Odd numbered addressed should only water on Tuesday or Friday, while even-numbered addresses should water...
ANNA, TX
Dallas Observer

North Texas Residents, Businesses Asked to Conserve Water as Heatwave Continues

The North Texas Municipal Water District has asked residents and businesses in the region to conserve water after a treatment plant was taken offline for “critical maintenance” this past weekend. The plant that was taken offline is part of the agency’s treatment complex in Wylie, and until it’s repaired there will be a dent in the region’s water supply.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Firefighters Battle Fast-Moving Grass Fire in Parker County

Fast-moving firefighters are being credited with saving homes in Parker County. The Sandlin Hill Fire started around 3:30 p.m. west of FM 51 south of Springtown and quickly spread. Steven Tettleton lives nearby and says he called 911 when he saw smoke at what seemed like a distance. “Ten minutes...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Plano, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Plano, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Water Utility#Peak Water#North Texans
KTEN.com

Water woes in some Grayson County communities

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Communities across Grayson County are tackling water conservation as unrelenting heat coupled with drought conditions are increasing demand for liquid relief. The City of Denison is asking everyone — residents, businesses, industrial buildings — to voluntarily reduce water use. The ongoing hot and...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Dallas County reports first heat-related death this summer

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported the first heat-related death in Dallas County this summer. According to DCHHS, the patient was a 66-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions."We are very saddened to report our first heat-related death this season," said Dr. Philip Huang, director of DCHHS. "We are experiencing extreme heat this season, and this again reminds us how important it is to take every possible precaution. Hydrate constantly and limit your time outdoors to protect against the intense heat."North Texas has seen record heat this summer and little rain. DCHHS recommends the following to protect yourself in the Texas heat:Stay Indoors: Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning you may qualify for an emergency A/C window unit. Limit Outdoor Activities: Consider exercising early in the morning or later in the evening. Stay in shaded areas to allow your body to cool down and recover. Hydrate: Drink plenty of water.Check for Updates: Check your local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Kingsland Slab victim of drought

The Kingsland Slab, a low-water crossing and popular swimming spot on Llano County Road 307 outside of Kingsland, is the latest casualty of the increasingly extreme drought plaguing the Highland Lakes and much of Texas. The Llano River, which runs through the Slab area, is reaching historically low flow rates...
KINGSLAND, TX
The Associated Press

At least 21 homes destroyed by Texas wildfires

A pair of two-day-old North Texas wildfires continued to resist containment Wednesday after destroying 21 homes, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose, Texas, destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others as it remained on the move Wednesday after scorching almost 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) of mostly short grass, brush and juniper as of midday Wednesday, said Alexandra Schwier, a Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman. The fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was 10% contained Wednesday with embers from burning tree crowns flying up to 200 yards (183 meters). The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake destroyed five homes as it spread along its western shore, charring 500 (200 hectares) acres about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth. That fire was 15% contained Wednesday, the Forest Service said. Temperatures approaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), combined with a relative humidity near 20% and 10-mph (16-kph) winds gusting to 20 mph (32kph), resisted efforts to contain the fiery spread beyond 10% containment, the Forest Service said.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

North Texas city council votes to place marijuana decriminalization on November ballot

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Denton city council voted on Tuesday, July 19 to put an initiative to decriminalize marijuana on the ballot this November. The move comes after months of campaigning by Ground Game Texas, a progressive voter engagement and mobilization organization, and Decriminalize Denton. In May, the two groups submitted a petition with nearly 3,000 to place the initiative on the ballot to the council.
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
128K+
Followers
22K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy