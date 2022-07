DAUPHIN COUNTY – Authorities in Dauphin County are investigating a hit and run that occurred on July 1 in the 2300 block of Linglestown Road in Harrisburg. Police say a man was driving a red Chevy pickup truck and struck another car. The man fled the scene. Police released photos of the man and his truck which can be seen below. Anyone with any information or if you can identify the man in the photos, please contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-8265.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO