This is the first in a series of stories on newly-hired Bloomfield High School educator and baseball coach Chris Smith. The initial foundation laid in the athletic coaching career of recently hired Bloomfield High School baseball coach Chris Smith came in his days as an athlete at Poplar Bluff High School and the Mule coaches who made an impression on him. However, there may not have been a more impactful time in Smith’s professional evolution than in 2010 when he was hired to teach early childhood classes within the Poplar Bluff school system.

BLOOMFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO