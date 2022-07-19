ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

President Biden is coming to Somerset

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 1 day ago

Good morning, Greater Fall River! It’s going to be a busy day around here, with important guests in town. Check it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HwD8F_0glgKXMt00

President Joe Biden will visit the former Brayton Point power plant in Somerset today, according to the office of Rep. Jake Auchincloss and town officials. The president is expected to stop by the site to discuss climate policy and clean energy – read more about this visit here.

Why would Biden visit Brayton Point? The site is a prime example of how energy production has evolved in recent decades. Once the home of a coal-fired facility so notorious for pollution it topped a list of the “Filthy Five” most environmentally harmful plants in the state, Brayton Point is now poised to be integral to the production and distribution of wind energy. Get a look at the dirty history of the site.

And how rare are presidential visits to the Southcoast? They’re not common, but the visits we’ve had have been memorable. Take a walk through presidential history with us here.

thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Which Democrats weren't on hand to greet Biden?

SOMERSET - President Joe Biden came to Massachusetts on Wednesday amid his worst poll numbers ever. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey were with the president when he arrived, and other local pols also made the scene in Somerset. But presumptive Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey wasn't one of them....
SOMERSET, MA
CBS Boston

President Biden tests positive for COVID, 1 day after visiting Massachusetts

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID, the White House announced Thursday, one day after visiting Somerset, Massachusetts."This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.Biden tweeted just after noon that he's "Keeping busy!""Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern," the president said. He later released a video saying "It's going to be OK."The president spoke at Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset to announce new climate change actions. Senators...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios

Biden visits Mass. for climate change announcement

President Joe Biden will be in Massachusetts on Wednesday to discuss his next steps on addressing climate change. Driving the news: Biden plans to visit Somerset, at the site of the now-shuttered Brayton Point power plant, which is being turned into the state's first offshore wind manufacturing facility, to outline his plans, according to the White House.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
US News and World Report

Positive COVID Test Upends Biden's Police Plan Announcement

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to propose a steep funding increase for police, hoping to show that Democrats are serious about combating violent crime, despite the move potentially causing backlash from top members of his party's left flank. But a scheduled trip to Pennsylvania to ask Congress...
POTUS
