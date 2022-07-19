President Biden is coming to Somerset

Good morning, Greater Fall River! It’s going to be a busy day around here, with important guests in town. Check it out.

President Joe Biden will visit the former Brayton Point power plant in Somerset today, according to the office of Rep. Jake Auchincloss and town officials. The president is expected to stop by the site to discuss climate policy and clean energy – read more about this visit here.

Why would Biden visit Brayton Point? The site is a prime example of how energy production has evolved in recent decades. Once the home of a coal-fired facility so notorious for pollution it topped a list of the “Filthy Five” most environmentally harmful plants in the state, Brayton Point is now poised to be integral to the production and distribution of wind energy. Get a look at the dirty history of the site.

And how rare are presidential visits to the Southcoast? They’re not common, but the visits we’ve had have been memorable. Take a walk through presidential history with us here.

