RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a robbery that they say took place while the victim was waiting for a delivery. According to police, officers responded to the 2200 block of West Grace Street just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The victim reported that she had ordered an item for delivery and was robbed at the entrance to the residence by two unknown men.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO