COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A close friend of the victims in a deadly wrong-way crash last Saturday on Interstate 14 is asking for the public's help. Ashley Ball started a GoFundMe page to help one of the surviving victims, Autumn Lynch, pay for medical bills. She told 6 News, if possible, she hopes the fund could help the families of Joshua Smith and Aaliya Peinado, the two who died in the crash.

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO