CMU study: Drinking alone can foreshadow troubles ahead

By Lindsay Ward
CBS Pittsburgh
 1 day ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new study from Carnegie Mellon University found that drinking alone can foreshadow troubles ahead.

The study looked at the dangers of solitary drinking. Researchers followed about 4,500 adolescents starting at the age of 18 and tracked them for 17 years.

They found the odds of developing alcoholism by the age of 35 were 35 percent higher for adolescents who drank alone and 60 percent higher for young adults compared to those who drank only in social settings.

Kasey Creswell was the study's lead author and said the risk was especially high for adolescent women.

"These young people are drinking because they feel depressed or stressed out or anxious or lonely," Creswell said. "And we think developing that problematic relationship with alcohol puts them at risk for increasing their drinking and developing problems later."

Creswell recommends that parents speak to their teenagers about better coping mechanisms.

The study also found the coronavirus pandemic has fueled the problem. Along with the increases in depression and anxiety, solitary drinking has been on the rise.

studyfinds.org

Just one alcoholic drink a day could lead to Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease

OXFORD, United Kingdom — Just one small glass of wine each day could lead to the onset of Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease, new research warns. Specifically, researchers from the University of Oxford say consuming just seven units of alcohol a week – half the recommended maximum – fuels iron accumulation in the brain. They add that alcohol suppresses a hormone that controls the body’s absorption of the mineral, causing poorer brain performance.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Moderate drinking linked to brain changes and cognitive decline

Consumption of seven or more units of alcohol per week is associated with higher iron levels in the brain, according to a study of almost 21,000 people publishing July 14 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine. Iron accumulation in the brain has been linked with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases and is a potential mechanism for alcohol-related cognitive decline.
HEALTH
Gillian May

Health Risks for Alcoholic Relapse

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to improve education around alcohol and its health risks. For the most part, the general public isn’t as aware of the physical health risks that are particular to relapse; as such, they may not be able to understand some of the dangers. To be clear, this article is not meant to be punitive. Instead, what I hope to accomplish is to provide vital information that most people may not know about alcoholic relapse.
AHealthBlog

Even Moderate Drinking Has a Negative Impact on Brain Health

The results of numerous studies have been clear: heavy drinkers have changes in brain size and structure that are linked to cognitive impairments. Researchers have now shown that even modest consumption of alcohol such as a few glasses of wine or beers every week could also pose a risk to brain health. An analysis of data from over 36,000 individuals revealed that light-to-moderate consumption of alcohol was linked to a reduction in the overall volume of the brain. (Journal reference)
Medical News Today

What is residual schizophrenia, and why is it no longer in the DSM?

Residual schizophrenia was a subtype of schizophrenia in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 4th edition (DSM-4). However, healthcare professionals no longer use these subtypes in diagnosis. The DSM-5 includes several other changes in the diagnostic criteria for schizophrenia. Healthcare professionals use the DSM-5, which the American Psychiatric...
MENTAL HEALTH
Mom alleges Sesame Place character ignored her Black children

Sesame Place, the Philadelphia-area theme park based on the popular children's TV show "Sesame Street," has come under fire after a Black mother said her daughters were ignored by a performer dressed like a character. Sesame Place has responded to the allegations, saying the "brand, park and employees stand for inclusivity and equality in all forms," and that they have contacted and apologized to the family. "I'm going to keep posting this, because this had me hot," the children's mother wrote on Instagram, sharing a video showing a performer, dressed as the character Rosita, dismissing her two young daughters at the theme...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
