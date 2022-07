REDFIELD, SD (GC.com) – Region 6B Tourney in Redfield (day one) WIN out-hit WS, 15-13, but they also had four more errors (6-2) as Wessington Springs held on to narrowly beat WIN, 13-12. The WIN squad came back from a 6-1 deficit w/ a 5-run 3rd to tie the game. The squad fell behind again at 13-8, though, and a 4-run 7th from WIN brought them just a run short. Blaze Herdman through 5.2inn and piled up four hits at the dish for Wess. Springs, while Noah Fischbach racked up four hits w/ 2RBI for WIN.

