Joe Donnell to appear on the November ballot for one of the District 1 House seats

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is preparing to launch a statewide voter education campaign this fall that specifically targets high school students as well as the general public.The effort comes amid ongoing false claims made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters about how the 2020 election was run and its results.A memo prepared for a Friday meeting of the bipartisan commission says there is a need for a comprehensive education campaign given the "heightened public interest in election administration."State election directors from across the country met in Madison this week where they discussed the need to confront election conspiracy theories and other lies head-on. Leaders from other states discussed efforts they were making, similar to what is being launched in Wisconsin, to dispel misinformation.Wisconsin's effort is slated to begin in September and includes one phase targeting high school students in social studies and civics classes and another aimed at the general population through print and broadcast media.The nonpartisan campaign will cover election basics including how to register to vote, what a ballot looks like, absentee voting, what happens at the polls on election day and how to become a poll worker.

MADISON, WI ・ 28 MINUTES AGO