Joe Donnell to appear on the November ballot for one of the District 1 House seats

Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis’ primary loss Tuesday was actually an outlier for House Republicans who supported an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Most who did so have won their primaries so far. Davis was one of 35 House Republicans to support the commission....
-- Four incumbent Maryland congressmen have secured victory in their primary races. The Associated Press projects House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-5th District), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-8th District), Rep. John Sarbanes (D-3rd District) and Rep. David Trone (D-6th District) have all held their party's nomination. For the Republican Party, former...
Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
In a stark warning sign for Democrats, a new poll shows the likely Republican nominee for a Rhode Island congressional seat leading his potential Democratic rivals in a state that gave President Joe Biden one of his higher margins of victory in 2020. A poll of 423 likely voters in...
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Thursday opted against giving authority to county boards to compare signatures on absentee ballot requests and return envelopes to combat election fraud. Democrats on the state board outvoted Republicans 3-2 to deny a requested declaratory ruling from...
Poll analysts are widely predicting that the GOP is poised to take not only the House of Representatives but also the Senate. The new predictions come at a key point for President Joe Biden, who is faced with crisis after crisis and a Senate and House on the edge.
GOP divisions are in focus in the Maryland primaries, where a race between former President Trump and Republican Governor Larry Hogan’s support for different candidates is underway. And Democrats are meddling the GOP race through the airwaves. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach reports on the ground.July 19, 2022.
As voters start to head to the polls, the primary elections for the governor of Maryland are a closely watched contest between the Democratic and Republican sides. NBC News' Gary Grumbach breakdowns all the storylines including a face-off between former President Donald Trump and incumbent Governor Larry Hogan's candidates of choice. July 19, 2022.
June 28 (UPI) -- A risky Democratic strategy where progressive backers have supported the most extreme Republican candidates in the GOP delivered mixed results in two states on Tuesday. Primaries were held in Illinois, New York and Colorado. Democrats and supporters, believing that far-right candidates would be easier to beat...
Eight candidates are running in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in Wisconsin on August 9, 2022. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, and former State Rep. Tom Nelson lead in fundraising and media attention. Kou Lee, Steven Olikara, Peter Peckarsky, and Darrell Williams are also running.
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is preparing to launch a statewide voter education campaign this fall that specifically targets high school students as well as the general public.The effort comes amid ongoing false claims made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters about how the 2020 election was run and its results.A memo prepared for a Friday meeting of the bipartisan commission says there is a need for a comprehensive education campaign given the "heightened public interest in election administration."State election directors from across the country met in Madison this week where they discussed the need to confront election conspiracy theories and other lies head-on. Leaders from other states discussed efforts they were making, similar to what is being launched in Wisconsin, to dispel misinformation.Wisconsin's effort is slated to begin in September and includes one phase targeting high school students in social studies and civics classes and another aimed at the general population through print and broadcast media.The nonpartisan campaign will cover election basics including how to register to vote, what a ballot looks like, absentee voting, what happens at the polls on election day and how to become a poll worker.
Welcome to the Wednesday, July 20, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Nine states begin general election early voting in September. The Republican candidates who raised the most money for state legislative House races in 10 states. Meet us in Madison at...
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A majority of workers at Minnesota Planned Parenthood locations voted to join the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa, the organization announced Thursday."This victory is a turning point for us and reproductive healthcare workers everywhere. It's us, the workers, talking every day to people, 40 hours a week, whether that's about excitement or fear or anxiety," said Sage Shemroske, a Minnesota Planned Parenthood employee.Ninety percent of workers who participated in the election voted yes to join the union following a vote count by the National Labor Relations Board."This is an amazing day and will...
Welcome to the Tuesday, July 19, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Eight candidates running in Wisconsin’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary. You’re invited: Election Timing and Voter Turnout book discussion. Looking ahead to the August primaries. Maryland is holding statewide...
In this issue: Cox wins Maryland gubernatorial primary and Pence counters Trump in Arizona. Note: We’re taking a break from The Heart of the Primaries next week—we’ll see you again on Aug. 4 with takeaways from that week’s primaries and more!. Dan Cox wins Maryland gubernatorial...
In this issue: Maryland’s gubernatorial primary TBD and Sanders endorses Barnes for Senate in Wisconsin. Note: We’re taking a break from The Heart of the Primaries next week—we’ll see you again on Aug. 4 with takeaways from that week’s primaries and more!. Maryland gubernatorial primary...
Welcome to the Thursday, July 21, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. 113 statewide ballot measures certified for the ballot, including new firearms measure in Oregon. Dan Cox wins Republican nomination for governor of Maryland, Democratic primary too close to call. Ohio...
