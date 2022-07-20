ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Joe Donnell to appear on the November ballot for one of the District 1 House seats

By Local News
hubcityradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Tuesday night, precinct committee folks decided to place Joe Donnell on the...

hubcityradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aberdeen, SD
Government
City
Aberdeen, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#District 1#House#Republican#Democrat
NBC News

What to watch for in Maryland’s primary election for governor

As voters start to head to the polls, the primary elections for the governor of Maryland are a closely watched contest between the Democratic and Republican sides. NBC News' Gary Grumbach breakdowns all the storylines including a face-off between former President Donald Trump and incumbent Governor Larry Hogan's candidates of choice. July 19, 2022.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Minnesota

Election education campaign planned for Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is preparing to launch a statewide voter education campaign this fall that specifically targets high school students as well as the general public.The effort comes amid ongoing false claims made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters about how the 2020 election was run and its results.A memo prepared for a Friday meeting of the bipartisan commission says there is a need for a comprehensive education campaign given the "heightened public interest in election administration."State election directors from across the country met in Madison this week where they discussed the need to confront election conspiracy theories and other lies head-on. Leaders from other states discussed efforts they were making, similar to what is being launched in Wisconsin, to dispel misinformation.Wisconsin's effort is slated to begin in September and includes one phase targeting high school students in social studies and civics classes and another aimed at the general population through print and broadcast media.The nonpartisan campaign will cover election basics including how to register to vote, what a ballot looks like, absentee voting, what happens at the polls on election day and how to become a poll worker.
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Planned Parenthood workers vote to unionize, join SEIU

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A majority of workers at Minnesota Planned Parenthood locations voted to join the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa, the organization announced Thursday."This victory is a turning point for us and reproductive healthcare workers everywhere. It's us, the workers, talking every day to people, 40 hours a week, whether that's about excitement or fear or anxiety," said Sage Shemroske, a Minnesota Planned Parenthood employee.Ninety percent of workers who participated in the election voted yes to join the union following a vote count by the National Labor Relations Board."This is an amazing day and will...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Sixteen states are holding primaries in August

Welcome to the Tuesday, July 19, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Eight candidates running in Wisconsin’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary. You’re invited: Election Timing and Voter Turnout book discussion. Looking ahead to the August primaries. Maryland is holding statewide...
WISCONSIN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 32

In this issue: Cox wins Maryland gubernatorial primary and Pence counters Trump in Arizona. Note: We’re taking a break from The Heart of the Primaries next week—we’ll see you again on Aug. 4 with takeaways from that week’s primaries and more!. Dan Cox wins Maryland gubernatorial...
MARYLAND STATE
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Democrats-Issue 32

In this issue: Maryland’s gubernatorial primary TBD and Sanders endorses Barnes for Senate in Wisconsin. Note: We’re taking a break from The Heart of the Primaries next week—we’ll see you again on Aug. 4 with takeaways from that week’s primaries and more!. Maryland gubernatorial primary...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy