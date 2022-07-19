ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent State's Cade Breitenstine from Green earns co-medalist at U.S. Amateur Qualifier

By CantonRep.com staff report
 1 day ago

Green High School graduate Cade Breitenstine shot 6-under 136 to earn co-medalist honors during Tuesday’s 36-hole U.S. Amateur Qualifier at the Ohio State University Golf Club’s Scarlet Course.

Breitenstine fired rounds of 70 and 66 to punch his ticket for the 122nd U.S. Amateur at The Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club in Paramus, N.J., Aug. 15-21.

Breitenstine, a Kent State senior who was the Mid-American Conference Golfer of the Year in 2021, shared top honors with Ohio State’s JonErik Alford on Tuesday. Drew Doyle shot 2 under and earned the third and final qualifying spot on the eighth hole of a playoff. Tyler Goecke and Patrick Schmuecking are the alternates.

Breitenstine’s high school teammate at Green and Alford’s college teammate at Ohio State, Maxwell Moldovan , is in the U.S. Amateur field as an exempt player after qualifying for the U.S. Open earlier this year and being a top-50 points leader in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

