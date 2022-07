FARGO– The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks came back from the all star break with a tall task, hosting the number one team from the American Association’s East Division, Chicago Dogs. After winning game one of the 4 game series in extra innings Thursday night, the RedHawks lost the next three. This is just the second time all year the RedHawks have lost three games in a row; they dropped four in a row in mid-May. The Dogs outscored the RedHawks 19-12 over throughout the four games. The RedHawks held a 5-4 lead after the 3rd inning yesterday but fell 9-5 in the series finale.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO