Veteran seeking help after losing access to mental health provider

LUDLOW, Ill. (WCIA) — Making the decision to reach out for mental health services can be difficult.

But what if one’s access to those services was suddenly taken away? That’s the situation Vietnam veteran Michael Moynihan found himself in, and he’s looking for answers.

The impacts of war can last for decades, leaving many veterans with PTSD.

“I was in the Army for 32 months,” Moynihan said. “I spent 22 of them in Vietnam.”

Moynihan said he is still dealing with the effects of war. he started getting help through the Danville VA.

“Ever since I’ve been seeing this one psychiatrist, it’s helped me a lot, and its just good to have someone to talk to that understands, he has other veterans that he sees too,” Moynihan said.

In order to see that psychiatrist, Moynihan had to drive an hour away to Bloomington. he said the VA was giving him money for the travel and covering the costs of his sessions. But he said the money stopped coming, so he had to stop going.

“I miss it,” Moynihan said. “I miss going and talking to him.”

Moynihan said his psychiatrist switched practices and while the psychiatrist still accepts his VA insurance, the VA itself is no longer covering his appointments. After several attempts to call the VA, Moynihan and his wife Penny have had no luck and no answers.

“He’s my rock,” Penny said. “He’s everything to me.”

Now she is worried for his mental health.

“I don’t want to come home one day and my husband not be with me,” Penny said.

Moynihan could pay out of pocket for his sessions and his travel, but that isn’t feasible.

We reached out to the VA in Danville to ask what veterans like Moynihan could do. While they couldn’t speak about his situation specifically, they said there are resources to help.

“One of the ways we do that is we employ patient advocates,” said Jessica Crockett, Patient Care Coordinator for Danville VA Illiana Health Care.

Crockett said there are people who work to make sure veterans have continuity of care and that they have someone to advocate for them if they feel their needs are not being met.

“They can reach out to our advocates,” Crockett said. “They will take the veterans’ concerns into consideration, they will reach out to the key leadership in that department and they will work with not only those leaders, but if it is a provider or nursing staff, they will work with the appropriate staff to make sure the veterans are being heard and their needs are being met.”

Penny said that all she wants is for her husband to have access to mental health services so he doesn’t become another statistic.

“You think of all those families and all the veterans that are taking their life, because like my husband said, they get tired of fighting,” Penny said. “You just get to where you don’t have the fight anymore.”

The Moynihans said they are happy to hear about the patient advocates and plan on calling. Now, they want other veterans to know about it so they too can get help.

Veterans who need help from a patient advocate can call 217-554-4664 or visit the VA’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.