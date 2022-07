Jared Karros isn't only heading to his hometown team – he's joining a team that's been in his family for decades. The Los Angeles Dodgers selected first baseman Eric Karros in the sixth round of the 1988 MLB Draft, and 34 years later, the club has secured the rights to his son. UCLA baseball right-handed pitcher Jared Karros came off the board with the No. 495 pick of 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday, with the Dodgers poetically being the team to call his name in the 16th round.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO