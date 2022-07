CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Taylor Hedrick is a 15-year-old in Iredell County who lives with Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis. She is the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids. “My daughter is amazing, and I am so proud of her,” said her mom, Jennifer Hedrick. “It has been a super hard year with her illness, starting high school, and dealing with some of the ugliness that can happen in hallways when someone looks different. But, Taylor always has a smile on her face. She has love for everyone in her heart, even those who call her names like, ‘Crippled’ and ‘Old Lady.’”

