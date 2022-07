Performers have left Saturday Night Live for a number of reasons over the years, often because the acclaim they earn on the series opens the door for bigger and better opportunities, but while Kate McKinnon continued to star in the sketch series while also earning major feature-film roles, she recently confirmed she left based on the physical toll the project took on her body. The nature of the sketch series means that, not only is performing the show late on Saturday night with heavily physical sketches a requirement, but the week leading up to each new episode can also be an exhausting and taxing experience.

