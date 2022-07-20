ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta Air Lines flight blows 2 tires during landing at LAX

On Tuesday, a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta blew at least two tires when it landed at Los Angeles International Airport, leaving both the plane and its passengers temporarily stranded on the tarmac.

The incident, which happened just before 1:15 p.m., also forced the temporary shutdown of two runways at one of the nation's busiest airports.

LAX's Victoria Spilabotte said that the pilot reported a mechanical issue.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the scene as a precaution, but no injuries have been reported. Passengers aboard the plane departed on the runway and were bussed to the terminal.

In a photo taken by a passenger on the runway, two of the planes tires were visibly shredded.

According to Spilabotte, the runways on the north side of the airport were both reopened later, after passengers were taken off and the plane was towed off the runway.

Comments / 23

guess
1d ago

Wait until they put people without skills in the pilot seat, and working on maintenance. That’s why I won’t fly anymore

Reply(2)
16
Neanderthal Chief
1d ago

They have no planes. They have no pilots. They have no crew. Obviously they have no mechanics either. What do they have? They have strong airline lobbies that bribed the government to deregulate travel and allow them a license to steal money and abuse passengers.

Reply
9
Rick Cranmer
1d ago

l would not fly now days the pilots do have the skills anymore now like the older days not trained properly if you keep up the news there's been about five or six small planes crash lately the mid-air Collision the other day in Texas three or four right before that all in a row what is going on

Reply
3
 

Community Policy