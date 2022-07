The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is No. 12 in the world in oceanography, No. 15 in atmospheric sciences, and No. 51–75 in the categories of hospitality and tourism management, earth sciences and communication, according to the 2022 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) released July 19, 12:01 p.m. Beijing time (July 18, 6:01 p.m. HST), by the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy, which is considered one of the most comprehensive and objective rankings of world universities by subjects. Thirteen UH Mānoa subjects in total were ranked, including two others that placed in the world’s top 200.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO