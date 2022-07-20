ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla County, OR

UPDATE: Gas leak is repaired

By Terry Murry
elkhornmediagroup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE Wednesday 7:10 a.m. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reports: This morning Cascade Natural Gas notified Incident Command that they had completed the repair of the pipeline and pressure testing. The roadways are being opened up and the public will be allowed back into the area once the roadway barricades are...

elkhornmediagroup.com

EDNPub

Summer construction projects dot Pendleton

PENDLETON — Pendleton city workers and contractors are busy on city streets this summer. State contractors replaced and removed street lights on Southeast Court Avenue and made sidewalks accessible to wheelchairs in the spring. And city crews have been working on replacing a storm system on Byers Avenue that was from the 1920s.
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

County is spearheading digital mapping for rural roads

UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County will be one of the first in the nation to digitally map real-time traffic flows on county roads. The county is hiring DKS Associates to consult on the project, which is funded in part by a grant from the Oregon Department of Administrative Services.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Highway 395 Evacuation Notice and Road Closures are Being Removed

HERMISTON, Ore. - UPDATE: 10:24 p.m. A construction crew working around Highway 395 and Margaret Avenue called 9-1-1 around 11:43 a.m. on July 19 saying they had hit a 4-inch natural gas line. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection Department then responded, according to Sterrin Ward with Umatilla County. Evacuations were...
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Cement truck overturned in roundabout

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the Myra Road and Heritage Road roundabout. A cement truck overturned inside the roundabout and it is expected to take some time to get it back upright. No injuries have been reported, according to...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Road work in Finley is causing damage to residents' cars

FINLEY, Wash. - Every seven years Benton County Roads Department chip seals county roads, prolonging their life. Recently, one of our viewers notified us the loose gravel was causing extreme damage to their vehicles. I reached out to the county for comment and was told, car owners who see damage...
FINLEY, WA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Yakima Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 105 to 115 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
#Gas Leak#Accident#N Highway 395#Odot
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic Alert: Six-vehicle crash heavily delays eastbound I-182 in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — State Troopers are at the scene of a six-car crash on the eastbound lane of I-182 which has already delayed traffic for roughly an hour and hasn’t let up. According to a social media notice from Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol (WSP), traffic is still moving at a slow rate. The accident took place near the 4th Ave exit of I-182. Several people have been hurt in the crash but it doesn’t appear that any of their injuries are life-threatening.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Deadly Crash On SR 14

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A two vehicle collision on SR 14 south of Kennewick on Friday morning has closed traffic in both directions. Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson says the crash left one person dead and several others are being transported to the hospital. The collision occurred near the weight...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Following the demolition of the Thunderbird Motel

PASCO, Wash. — Demolition is officially underway at the Thunderbird Motel, right around the corner from Peanuts Park. The City of Pasco used $1.2 million from the Economic Development Fund to buy the motel, then tear it down. The property is slated to be transformed into around 80 new...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Rowan says fentanyl possession amount is too high

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon Legislature has so far refused to tinker with Ballot Measure 110, which legalized personal-use possession of set amounts of narcotics. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said it seems to him it’s not that the lawmakers can’t made adjustments to a measure passed by the voters, it’s that they don’t want to do so.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Quick response saves homes from catching fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Crews in Kennewick responded to a field on fire shortly after 1:30 p.m. on July 21 behind an address on the 2200 block of S Fruitland Street. Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department reported arriving to a fire spreading quickly toward homes and fences. At first, the focus was putting out parts of the fire that were posing the most threat to nearby structures.
KENNEWICK, WA
pnwag.net

ODFW Crews Called To Three Depredations Over the Weekend

It was a busy weekend for Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crew across the state. It started Friday morning in Union County, near the Palmer Junction area, when a livestock owner found three dead goats on his 44-acre, private-land pasture about 300 yards from his house. The goats ranged in size between 40 and 120 pounds. The carcasses of two goats were intact; one goat had entrails removed. The goats had died during the previous night. There were ¼” to 3/8” wide bite punctures and tooth scrapes with up to 2 ½” deep pre-mortem hemorrhage and tissue trauma on all three goats. Bite locations included neck and hindquarters. The locations and size of bite marks and depth of associated trauma is consistent with other confirmed wolf attacks on goats.
UNION COUNTY, OR

Community Policy