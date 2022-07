MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With used cars in high demand, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau said scammers have come up with a new way to trick online buyers, experts said. Experts say the scammers will offer the car at a low price online and tell potential buyers that it is located in another state. Then scammers will say they know a transport company that will bring the car for the buyer and usually have the customer pay through a wire transfer or a prepaid gift card.

