• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. On this episode: This week, Shawn and Andrew are joined by Jeff Riger of 97.1 The Ticket. Before the Detroit Tigers begin the second half of the 2022 season, the fellas put GM Al Avila under a microscope and debate whether he deserves another year at the helm.

DETROIT, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO