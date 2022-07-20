South Bend Group Violence Intervention holding rally for peace

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Group Violence Intervention held a press conference on Wednesday at the intersection of Ford Street and Chicago Street, highlighting the increase in violence being seen across the city's West side. There have been eight gun-related incidents since the beginning of June in this particular...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police officers arrested a man after observing what appeared to be hand to hand transactions from his truck, according to the probable cause affidavit. Eugene Johnson was arrested on Tuesday after police found bags in his truck containing marijuana, methamphetamine, and cash. According to...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Members of the local 362 Union claim that the Board of Public Works has been docking pay from on-duty firefighters who have been exposed to COVID-19, according to officials. Union representatives said during a Board of Public Safety meeting that if firefighters didn't have enough sick...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in South Bend on the 200 block of South Fox Street. There is no word on if anyone was hurt or exactly when the blaze broke out, but ABC57 was made aware of the fire shortly after 12 a.m.
Michigan City police have arrested a man for a deadly shooting that occurred on Sunday. Police arrested Robert Dervate Curry, 25, of Michigan City for Murder. Curry is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a one-million-dollar bond. Police identified the victim of Sunday's shooting as Kylie McKee, 25,...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- More than 20 posters presenting innovative and entrepreneurial ways to beautify Michiana were on display at the Union Station Technology Center as a part of the ten-year anniversary celebration of the local nonprofit enFocus. enFocus has served thousands and helped get more than 50 startups off...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Mulligan's Bar and Grill in South Bend was demolished on Wednesday. The former restaurant located at the corner of Edison Avenue and South Bend Avenue will be turned into a four-story mixed-use development with 27 units, three retail spaces, and a fully furnished rooftop with fire pits and views of Notre Dame's campus.
CHICAGO - A new study shows gun violence involving children is rising at an alarming rate in the United States. Researchers found firearm death rates among children in the U.S has surged by 30 percent between 2010 and 2019. Locally, those numbers are even higher. Illinois saw a 40 percent increase during that timeframe.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A new Jamaican restaurant is taking the place of the old Vegetable Buddies nightclub on North Michigan Street in South Bend. Cool Runnings, a Jamaican owned and operated restaurant, is opening its second location in South Bend to go along with a store already up and running in Michigan City.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of Lincoln Way West will be closed on Wednesday. The road closure will begin around 8 a.m. It’s for the sewer and infrastructure improvements as well as water main installation. The intersection of Lincoln Way and Main St. will be open for...
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- The victim of a shooting in Michigan City on Sunday morning has been identified, the Michigan City Police Department announced. Police have also arrested a man in connection with the shooting. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Kylie McKee of Michigan City. On Wednesday, probable cause...
GOSHEN, Ind. -- An investigation is underway after vandalism was discovered at different buildings at Fairfield High School in Goshen. Multiple windows were smashed and the interior of the football field press box was destroyed, according to police. No suspects have been named and the investigation is still ongoing.
FAIR PLAIN, Mich. — One person faces an open murder charge after a shooting Wednesday night. Benton Charter Township Police Department officers were called to Norton Avenue and East Napier Avenue on a report of gunshots. Police found a man and woman lying outside a white Jeep that was...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 65-year-old Charles Hullinger. Hullinger was last seen in downtown South Bend on June 22 but was just recently reported missing to police. Hullinger is described as 5’8”, 180 pounds, with brown eyes,...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Empowerment Zone has a new leader. Dr. Davion Lewis has been named as Chief Executive Officer for the South Bend Empowerment Zone after his appointment was approved on Wednesday afternoon. The move comes after the zone’s first leader, Dr. Cheryl Camacho, stepped...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- East Jefferson Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Cedar Street and Byrkit Avenue starting at 6 a.m. on Monday. The street is being closed for utility installations as part of the Community Crossings project. Detour signs will direct traffic to McKinley Avenue using Capital Avenue...
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Officials are also investigating a massive fire over the weekend, destroying a warehouse occupying the old Pullman Factory. The company occupying the building is Mikropor, a Turkish air filter supplier that bases its U.S. operations out of Michigan City. Mikropor and their warehouse...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The United Way of St. Joseph County is kicking off its campaign season with a picnic and cornhole tournament. The free and family-friendly event takes place on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Howard Park in South Bend. In addition, there will be other field games, food...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Saint Joseph Health System is hosting a memorial mass and bench rededication ceremony in honor of psychiatrist Dr. Todd Graham. Dr. Graham was shot and killed in July of 2017 after refusing to prescribe opioids to a patient. The memorial mass and bench dedication are set...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly resisted law enforcement while being arrested during a protection order violation report, according to the probable cause affidavit. Robert Fannon-England was arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of syringe, invasion of privacy, and three counts of resisting...
