ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Australia's central bank sees more rate rises, welcomes government review

CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia's top central banker on Wednesday indicated a steady drum beat of interest rate rises were needed to stop a damaging inflationary cycle developing, and suggested rates could at least double from current low levels. The warning came as the central bank faces the first independent inquiry into its...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bigger interest rate hike on the way after inflation hits 9.4%, say experts

A bigger hike in interest rates is on the cards for August as the latest surge in inflation to 9.4 per cent has made the Bank of England’s slow and steady approach seem “pedestrian”, according to experts.Many economists are forecasting that the Bank of England will vote for a 0.5 percentage point increase next month, which would take interest rates from 1.25 per cent to 1.75 per cent – the highest level since December 2008.It comes after Bank governor Andrew Bailey confirmed in a speech in London on Tuesday evening that a 0.5-point rise will be one of the options...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Interest rates could hit 2% or higher in the next year, says Bank policymaker

Interest rates may have to rise to 2% or higher in the next year to rein in rocketing inflation and it is better to take aggressive action now than “too little too late”, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Outgoing Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Michael Saunders – who has been recently outvoted in calling for a bigger hike in rates – said increases “still have some way to go” in order to get inflation under control.In a speech at the Resolution Foundation think tank, he warned that, despite signs of a slowdown in the wider economy amid the cost-of-living...
BUSINESS
BBC

Bigger interest rate hikes on the table, says Bank boss

The Bank of England could raise rates by as much as 0.5% at its next rates meeting, its boss said as he pledged to get inflation under control. However, Andrew Bailey said such a move is "not locked in" in a speech to City leaders on Tuesday. Data on Wednesday...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold bounces back as dollar slips, economic risks grow

Gold bounced off a one-year low, gaining over 1% on Thursday, benefiting from some safe-haven interest amid economic concerns as the dollar eased. Spot gold was up 1.03% at $1,713.69 per ounce after hitting $1,680.25, its lowest since end-March 2021. U.S. gold futures rose 0.73% to $1,712.30 per ounce. Helping...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Chalmers
The Associated Press

Asia shares slip on inflation, China fears despite US rally

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly slipped Thursday as optimism over earnings was tempered by persistent concerns about inflation and the Chinese economy, despite an overnight rally on Wall Street. Eyes are on the Bank of Japan, set to wrap up a two-day policy meeting, although analysts expect no major changes. The BOJ has not indicated it will follow the lead of other central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, in raising interest rates to curb inflation. Japan has suffered years of stagnation, when deflation or falling prices was a major problem. “After the strong showing in Wall Street over the past two days, particularly so for tech stocks, markets may take somewhat of a breather. Lingering caution persists for Chinese equities amid both virus and property sector risks,” Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore, said in a commentary.
WORLD
International Business Times

Dollar Lurks Below Highs As Euro Gasps For Gas

The dollar began the week nudging down from multi-year highs, with a hotter-than-forecast inflation reading in New Zealand lending modest support to the kiwi, though fears about Europe's gas supply put a cap on dollar selling. The greenback has soared this year thanks to a combination of rising U.S. interest...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Interest Rates#Imf#Consumer Prices#Rba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
World Bank
CNBC

Oil prices slip ahead of U.S. inventory data

Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday, under pressure from global central bank efforts to limit inflation and ahead of expected builds in U.S. crude inventories as fuel demand weakens. Brent crude prices for September fell $1.68, or 1.6%, to $105.67 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Citi forecasts historic 100-basis point Fed rate hike after inflation shocker

Citigroup economists now expect the Federal Reserve to approve a historic, 100-basis point interest rate hike when policymakers meet at the end of the month following the hotter-than-expected June inflation report. "In June the committee showed it would react to each monthly inflation reading," Citigroup economists led by Andrew Hollenhorst...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro strengthens after ECB hikes faster than flagged

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the U.S. dollar in a choppy session on Thursday, after the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered a 50 basis points rate hike to tame inflation in its first rate increase since 2011.
WORLD
CNBC

Dollar rises vs euro as traders eye ECB rate decision

The U.S. dollar rose against the euro on Wednesday in a choppy session, but its gains were capped as traders were hesitant to drive big moves ahead of a crucial European Central Bank policy decision on Thursday. The single currency has rallied about 2% in the last three trading sessions...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy