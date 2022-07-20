Australia's central bank sees more rate rises, welcomes government review

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly slipped Thursday as optimism over earnings was tempered by persistent concerns about inflation and the Chinese economy, despite an overnight rally on Wall Street. Eyes are on the Bank of Japan, set to wrap up a two-day policy meeting, although analysts expect no major changes. The BOJ has not indicated it will follow the lead of other central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, in raising interest rates to curb inflation. Japan has suffered years of stagnation, when deflation or falling prices was a major problem. “After the strong showing in Wall Street over the past two days, particularly so for tech stocks, markets may take somewhat of a breather. Lingering caution persists for Chinese equities amid both virus and property sector risks,” Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore, said in a commentary.

WORLD ・ 21 HOURS AGO