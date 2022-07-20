ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Ex-Hawaii official admits role in affordable housing scheme

 1 day ago

HONOLULU (AP) — A former county official in Hawaii admitted in court that he used his position to scam a program meant to address the lack of affordable housing. Alan Rudo, who was a Housing and Community Development Specialist on the Big Island, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to commit honest...

AG dismisses calls for outside probe of deleted emails

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Thursday dismissed bipartisan calls for an independent investigation into possible violations of the state’s open records laws by his office. “We consider this matter closed,” Wrigley told The Associated Press. Meanwhile, North Dakota lawmakers are...
POLITICS
Incoming health officer backs postpartum Medicaid expansion

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi's incoming state health officer has stated his support for expanding postpartum Medicaid coverage. The policy, which some Republican lawmakers oppose, would give poor mothers in the state access to more Medicaid coverage after they give birth. Dr. Daniel Edney said in an interview with...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Computer outage affecting services at DMV, other agencies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The state of West Virginia continued working on resolving a computer systems outage Thursday that is affecting residents' access to services at several state agencies, including the Division of Motor Vehicles. West Virginia Department of Administration officials announced Wednesday afternoon that it is experiencing a...
TECHNOLOGY
Guilty pleas in a Louisiana vote-buying case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two officials from a small Louisiana city face November sentencing dates after pleading guilty in federal court in a vote-buying case. Court records show former Amite City police chief Jerry Trabona and current Amite City Council member Kristian “Kris” Hart pleaded guilty Wednesday in New Orleans to charges that they offered to pay people to vote for them.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. July 16, 2022. Editorial: South Dakota Budget Surplus And The Realities. South Dakota finished the most recent fiscal year with a $115 million budget surplus, which has given lawmakers reason to celebrate and self-congratulate. In fact, Gov. Krisi Noem said in a press release announcing the...
POLITICS
NJ man sentenced for threats to Black Maryland woman, family

BALTIMORE (AP) — A New Jersey man has received three years of probation, 30 days of confinement and intensive in-patient drug treatment for making threatening telephone calls to a Black Maryland woman and her family, a federal prosecutor said. Michael Marotta, 26, of Sewell, New Jersey admitted that he...
BALTIMORE, MD
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana

The Advocate. July 18, 2022. Editorial: Work it out, somehow, to restore and expand passenger train service. When Hurricane Katrina blew through the Gulf Coast, it devastated all sorts of infrastructure, including coastal highways — and train tracks. Now, a debate between Amtrak and freight railroads is playing out over whether there will again be passenger rail from New Orleans to the Atlantic seaboard, or something like the services available until 2005.
LOUISIANA STATE
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. July 16, 2022. Editorial: State medical board is a campaign target. GOP gubernatorial candidate Jensen calls it a “juggernaut,” but it’s been too passive under Walz. Bruce Anderson didn’t know that the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice existed when his wife died of cancer...
MINNESOTA STATE
Alaska's Denali National Park gets 1st woman superintendent

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Brooke Merrell has been named superintendent of Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska and is the first woman in that role in the 105-year history of the park, the National Park Service announced Thursday. Merrell has been acting superintendent for the past nine months,...
ALASKA STATE
Maine suspect in hit-and-run death arrested in Mexico

A man accused of running over his girlfriend with a vehicle in Acadia National Park, killing her, was arrested this week in Mexico, officials said. Raymond Lester, 35, of Portland, was arrested Monday in Cancun and returned to the United States, the U.S. Marshals Service said. He was being detained Wednesday in Chicago, and will likely be returned to Maine next week, a state police spokesperson said.
PORTLAND, ME
2 dozen Kentucky teachers chosen for Achievement Awards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Two dozen Kentucky educators have been chosen for Valvoline Teacher Achievement Awards and will compete for the Kentucky Teacher of the Year title. The 24 teachers are Rebecca Brewer, Norton Commons Elementary (Jefferson County); Ashley Buchanon, Rockfield Elementary (Warren County); Kelly Gates, Pride Elementary (Hopkins County); Amber Hays, Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center (Henderson County); Shannon Kay, New Haven Elementary (Boone County); Julie Moore, School for the Creative and Performing Arts at Bluegrass (Fayette County); Melinda Richardson, Clay City Elementary; Cassandra Walden, East Bernstadt Elementary; Caitlin Buckley, Kentucky School for the Deaf; Angela Dilts-Pollock, Farnsley Middle (Jefferson County); Nathaniel Green, Newport High; Danielle Hicks, Clinton County Middle; Justin Mitchell, Franklin-Simpson Middle; Mandy Perez, Crittenden County Middle; Rhoda Whitaker, Whitesburg Middle; Charlena Williams, Hancock County Middle; Cathy Conley, Knott County Central High; Eddie Groves, Ohio County High; Tina Henry, Boyle County High; Robin Kemp, Highlands High (Fort Thomas Independent); Victoria Mohon, Christian County High; Lauren Niemann, Fern Creek High (Jefferson County); Amber L. Sergent, Woodford County High; and Steven Thomas, Green County Area Technology Center.
KENTUCKY STATE
2nd tornado recorded in New Hampshire this year

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado had touched down earlier this week in Chesterfield, the second one in New Hampshire this year. The tornado touched down on Monday in Chesterfield. No injuries were reported. In May, a tornado touched down in Charlestown.
CHESTERFIELD, NH
Eastern, Central Washington drought declaration lifted

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Ecology has canceled the drought declaration for Central and Eastern Washington because of unanticipated cool, wet weather in May and June. Water supply conditions have been much better than expected and as a result no part of the state is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Driver sentenced in 2021 DUI crash that killed 3 from Idaho

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A driver accused of causing a triple-fatal DUI crash in Nevada’s Nye County has been sentenced to up to 60 years in prison. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday that Tyler Kennedy received 8 to 20 years for each of three counts of DUI causing death, with the sentences to run consecutively.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Longtime conservationist victim of Montana dust storm crash

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A longtime conservationist and the founder of an organization dedicated to creating a community of people who participate in outdoor recreation was among six victims in a Montana interstate pileup caused by a dust storm last Friday. The crash also killed two children, ages 3 and 11, authorities said Wednesday.
HARDIN, MT
Elaine S. Locke, 94

Elaine S. Locke, 94, of Pleasantville, passed away Monday evening July 18, 2022 at her home. Elaine was born on Jan. 5, 1928 in Corry, Pa., a daughter of the late Alan and Louise Rawley Stewart. She was married to Louis D. Locke Jr. on June 7, 1953 in Centerville. He preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 2009.
TITUSVILLE, PA

