Ex-Hawaii official admits role in affordable housing scheme

The Advocate. July 18, 2022. Editorial: Work it out, somehow, to restore and expand passenger train service. When Hurricane Katrina blew through the Gulf Coast, it devastated all sorts of infrastructure, including coastal highways — and train tracks. Now, a debate between Amtrak and freight railroads is playing out over whether there will again be passenger rail from New Orleans to the Atlantic seaboard, or something like the services available until 2005.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO